Position Vacant – Kawasaki Motorcycle Technical & Customer Support

Kawasaki Motors Pty Limited is seeking to employ a qualified person to fill the job of Technical and Customer support/Product Champion at the head office in Rydalmere, NSW. This job is a fantastic opportunity to apply your technical qualifications and passion for the Kawasaki brand to a role within the small and effective Technical Services Department at the Australian distributor for all Kawasaki products – Motorcycles/ATV/SxS/PWC.

The role is full-time and office-based. Occasional travelling at state and national levels will be required. The other requirements for the job revolve around supporting the Kawasaki dealer network, communicating with retail customers, and being a core member of our in-house team. Strong customer support skills and experience with the Microsoft Office Suite, including spreadsheet construction and management, are required for the role.

SUMMARY

The suitable candidate will need to be able to work autonomously. although due to the nature of the role, a significant period of learning the established operational routines within the Technical Services Department is expected.

This job is suited to someone looking for long-term, stable employment.

Daily work is a primarily desk-based role. However, there will be the opportunity to familiarise yourself with the Kawasaki product range, and to perform hands-on duties at the mechanic level.

MAIN TASKS:

Provide support via all media to:

The dealer network – about product technical queries and warranty.

Retail customers – to resolve issues and provide a great customer experience and manage product returns/exchanges and refunds.

General TSD operations:

Assist the dealer network and dealer staff with warranty, support policies, information logging and processing any warranty claims.

Assist the dealer network in the diagnosis of product issues; including using proprietary Kawasaki diagnostic systems.

Generate service reports and assist with general department tasks, as required.

Assist with dealer training and training development.

Champion new motorcycle models and new technology products:

Work with the sales and marketing teams as required for research and development, including product/market surveys.

Support dealer/KMA staff education, attend press launches, etc.

Additional:

Assist with reworks of product and assembly of locally built models.

Visit dealerships occasionally for support and auditing.

RESPONSIBILITIES REQUIRED SKILLS:

Technical qualifications in automotive and/or motorcycle mechanics.

Product operation licenses.

Highly skilled with written and spoken English.

Ability to use Microsoft Office products; Outlook, Excel, Word.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS:

Previous experience with a powersport or motorcycle brand is viewed favourably.

Strong organising skills to prioritise daily activities.

Attention to detail with daily work.

Motivated with a can-do & will-do attitude towards work; both hands-on mechanical and desk-based

High integrity and professionalism in daily work practices.

Good communication both verbally and in writing.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Computer skills as required for daily functions.

Team orientation and a passion to assist people to find a suitable outcome.

Ability to handle customer relations issues and work with all customers to a resolution.

Willingness to learn new technologies and skills.

Ability to travel both locally and internationally to fulfil job requirements

Side-by-side and marine technical experience would be favourably viewed.

See the Kawasaki website for more information or to apply (link).

Position Vacant – Kawasaki Motorcycle Digital Marketing Co-Ordinator

A fresh opportunity to join the Marketing Department at Kawasaki Motors Australia as a Digital Content & Planning Coordinator in Sydney, NSW.

The daily focus of the role is coordination and publication of content on the Kawasaki Australia website, including the planning, scheduling and review of information about Kawasaki products and services. The Kawasaki website is the portal to the team green world and, the Marketing Coordinator will be the champion of customer experience on our digital platforms.

The successful candidate will have superb attention to detail combined with the ability to see a whole project and then prioritise the tasks to complete the project. Kawasaki wants you to bring your brand of positive energy to the team with a realistic understanding that 95% of each day will be on the computer. There will be occasional riding and coffee drinking.

MAIN TASKS:

Write, review and publish correct content on the Kawasaki website platform.

Plan and collaborate with the Marketing Assistant – Press & PR to publish content for news articles.

Review and publish to the KMA website the media information, news stories and race content prepared by the Marketing Coordinator – Press & PR.

Plan and execute required website maintenance and updates; in conjunction with I.T department and external 3rd party providers.

Plan the content publication to align with the business objectives and related product embargo.

Use analytics to assess the usage, traffic flow, acquisition, areas of loss and activity effectiveness.

Collaborate with business development personnel to manage and report on Customer Surveys and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).m.

Assess the impact of Kawasaki digital marketing campaigns and advertising activities with analytics.

Propose changes to the digital campaigns based on analytics analysis.

Plan to increase customer acquisition through search optimisation, digital advertising, and social media campaigns.

Monitor market and consumer trends. Advise company management of developments and recommendations to improve content engagement on Kawasaki digital channels.

Engage in planning activities with the marketing team and management group.

Collaborate with the external graphics providers for visual content creation as required.

Engage in the development of training courses for use on the Learning Management System.

Collaborate with the I.T, Sales, Marketing, and business development to answer dealership enquiries regarding digital marketing.

GENERAL JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Assist and attend company marketing events (occasional weekend work).

Provide regular updates of all activities to the marketing and management teams.

Understand the Kawasaki range and communicate the information clearly on the website.

Complete clerical duties as required and on time.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure correct, current information is available on the Kawasaki website and associated dealer access areas.

Report on Kawasaki digital platform performance.

Coordination of digital learning materials.

Maintenance of customer systems for surveys and relationship management.

No direct managerial responsibilities, cross-department and cross-company function accountability.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Qualifications in one or more of Marketing, Communications, Business, I.T. or similar

Highly skilled with written and spoken English.

Experience in content management systems for websites – WordPress, Joomla, or other.

Understanding of digital advertising platforms; Social Media, Google platforms including AdWords.

Experience with Google Analytics or similar.

Experience in SEO, SEM, CRM.

Competent with Microsoft Office (including Office 365), Adobe Creative Cloud and cloud storage.

High attention to detail to ensure delivery of content is correct.

Previous experience with a powersport or motorcycle brand is viewed favourably

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS:

Passion for motorcycles, cars or powersports.

Able to travel interstate and intra-state for marketing events (some weekend work is involved).

QUALIFICATIONS:

See the Kawasaki website for more information or to apply (link).