Full Time Position Vacant

Kawasaki Marketing Coordinator – Press & PR

A fresh opportunity to join the Marketing Department at Kawasaki Motors Australia as a Press & PR Coordinator in Sydney, NSW.

The daily focus of the role is to accurately communicate all Kawasaki news, product information and racing activities across a variety of platforms

The successful candidate will have a passion for motorcycles, Jet Ski and four-wheeler power products. There will be occasional riding and coffee drinking.

SUMMARY

MAIN TASKS:

Accurately communicate Kawasaki news, product information and racing activities

Collate, write and distribute content about Kawasaki product and the KMA supported teams/riders.

Write and circulate press releases, bulletins, and reports (internal and external).

Organise, prepare and monitor Kawasaki products for testing by media outlets.

Working closely with media outlets for product testing, reporting and content distribution.

Place advertising on agreed digital and print platforms (internal and external).

Create content and coordinate the publication across the Kawasaki Social Media channels.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Content creation for the Kawasaki website and social media.

Coordination of the Kawasaki race team and ambassador programs.

Coordinate the placement of advertising material.

Communication with Kawasaki customers regarding products and events.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

REQUIRED:

Qualifications in one or more – Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or similar

Experience in content creation.

Competent in public speaking, presentations, and interviews.

Knowledge and experience with social media content, management, and marketing impact across multiple platforms.

Experience in digital advertising platforms; social media, and Google platforms including AdWords.

Have a current car and motorcycle licence.

See the Kawasaki website for more information or to apply (link).