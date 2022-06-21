Full Time Position Vacant
Kawasaki Marketing Coordinator – Press & PR
A fresh opportunity to join the Marketing Department at Kawasaki Motors Australia as a Press & PR Coordinator in Sydney, NSW.
The daily focus of the role is to accurately communicate all Kawasaki news, product information and racing activities across a variety of platforms
The successful candidate will have a passion for motorcycles, Jet Ski and four-wheeler power products. There will be occasional riding and coffee drinking.
SUMMARY
MAIN TASKS:
- Accurately communicate Kawasaki news, product information and racing activities
- Collate, write and distribute content about Kawasaki product and the KMA supported teams/riders.
- Write and circulate press releases, bulletins, and reports (internal and external).
- Organise, prepare and monitor Kawasaki products for testing by media outlets.
- Working closely with media outlets for product testing, reporting and content distribution.
- Place advertising on agreed digital and print platforms (internal and external).
- Create content and coordinate the publication across the Kawasaki Social Media channels.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Content creation for the Kawasaki website and social media.
- Coordination of the Kawasaki race team and ambassador programs.
- Coordinate the placement of advertising material.
- Communication with Kawasaki customers regarding products and events.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
REQUIRED:
- Qualifications in one or more – Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or similar
- Experience in content creation.
- Competent in public speaking, presentations, and interviews.
- Knowledge and experience with social media content, management, and marketing impact across multiple platforms.
- Experience in digital advertising platforms; social media, and Google platforms including AdWords.
- Have a current car and motorcycle licence.
See the Kawasaki website for more information or to apply (link).