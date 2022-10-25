Position Vacant

Motorcycle Mechanic Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson

Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson Brisbane is a privately owned and operated Authorised Harley-Davidson Dealership. They are centrally located 20-minutes South of Brisbane and 40-minutes North of Gold Coast.

Gasoline Alley H-D currently have a position available for a Qualified Motorcycle Mechanic.

They are looking to employ as part of the team, a Qualified Motorcycle Mechanic, preferably with Harley-Davidson experience.

Are you looking to be recognized and rewarded for your experience, your remuneration will be negotiated to reflect your experience.

Looking for flexibility in the workplace, negotiate your hours!

Harley-Davidson experience is not required, however is preferred.

You need to have your full / open motorcycle license and be a team player.

Gasoline Alley are offering:

Great remuneration that is matched to your experience, knowledge and skills.

Assistance with relocation expenses is available for the right candidate.

Fantastic team orientated working environment.

Fully equipped workshop, including dyno.

If you believe you meet the criteria above, and would like to join the team, email your CV to [email protected] or you can check out the Seek listing here (link).