2021 WR250R Rally with RideADV

RideADV’s annual celebration of the legendary WR250R adventure bike is back for another year, over the March 27-28 weekend and there’s still time to join the fun. This year’s one-model rally looks set to be the biggest and best yet.

Enjoy a full weekend of off-road riding with our Destination Yamaha partner RideADV and a fun group of like-minded lovers of Yamaha’s iconic WR250R.

A diverse range of riders is once again expected to take part, from the highly skilled through to those still building their adventure riding skillset, this ride has something for everyone.

Keeping with tradition, the ride will depart from Chris Watson Motorcycles in Cessnock and take in the picturesque Hunter region of NSW. The planned 2021 route includes the iconic 24 creek crossing Barry Station run, Crawney Pass and much more.

This is a one-model ride open to Yamaha’s WR250R only. It provides enthusiasts with a unique event designed to cover big distances on this small yet surprisingly capable motorcycle – and have a heap of fun doing it.

2021 WR250R Rally at a glance