Ducati Panigale V4 R

A never-before-seen variant of the Panigale V4 has been snapped by our spies in Italy.

The bike is strikingly black. The normally gold forks are black and even the brakes are black.

The black fairing has the “Ducati” lettering all over it.

For a Panigale V4 R, it has very little visible carbon, but some parts of the strongest Panigale, namely the Panigale V4 SP2, which is not street legal.

The rims, for example, are from the SP2.

The brake ventilation on the front wheel is also not standard on the Panigale.

The exhaust is also the most extreme available for the Panigale, namely the titanium exhaust from Akrapovic.

The chain guard over the chain is new.

Another striking feature is the silver tank, which is actually only available on the top models of a series and which is a strong indication that this is the new Panigale V4 R.