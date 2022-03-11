2022 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2

Ducati have unveiled their new flagship sportsbike in the form of the new Panigale V4 SP2, introduced as an even more track specific version, but also an intuitive and less strenuous option for non-professional riders according to the Italian manufacturer.

As a numbered series the Panigale V4 SP2 will only be available in a special Winter Test livery with judicious use of carbon-fibre, while arrival in Australia is expected in Q3 of 2022, with a MSRP (ride-away) of $56,900.

Setting the Panigale V4 SP2 apart, with the SP standing for Sports Production, is the inclusion of more powerful brakes, lightweight carbon rims, WSBK derived final drive and dry clutch, racing rearsets and carbon components.

Further sweetening the deal is the inclusion of a track kit, with mirror block-offs, fender eliminator and an open carbon clutch cover.

That Winter Test livery combines matt black fairings with the various matt carbon finishes and wings, alongside red accents and an eye catching brushed aluminium tank.

Those wings bear the Italian flag, with lower fairings running the Ducati Corse logo, with the saddle also denouncing the bike name. The steering head will carry the specific number of the bike.

Powering the Panigale V4 SP2 is the 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale powerplant, with counter-rotating crankshaft and 2022-specific updates.

Those see performance bumped up to 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm, or a 1.5 hp increase at peak performance, while at 14,500 rpm the bike boasts an additional 2.5 hp over the 2021 V4.

Part of those changes are dedicated new mapping, with four power modes and gear-by-gear torque curves.

For those wishing to take the Panigale V4 SP2 to the next level, a full titanium Ducati Performance exhaust can also be fitted, developed in collaboration with Akrapovič and reducing weight by 5 kg, while power is increased by 12.5 hp to 228 in total. Torque also rises to 131 nm.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The final drive and clutch specifically are a lightened final drive with 520 chain, and the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which offers more effective anti-hopping for the track, while secondary springs allow the mechanical engine braking to be modified to rider preference.

The aluminium front frame running the Desmosedici Stradale as a stressed member remains, and is matched to a aluminium swingarm and shell-cast aluminium seat post, both of which bolt directly to the engine.

Öhlins provide the NPX25/30 forks complete with pressurised cartridge damping system derived from that of racing forks, alongside a TTX36 shock absorber and electronic steering damper.

The Öhlins second generation Smart EC 2.0 system characterised by OBTI (Objective Based Tuning Interface) logic, with settings done by objectives rather than clicks, which Ducati claim is more intuitive than traditional systems.

Particularly eye-catching is the five-split-spoke carbon-fibre wheels, which save 1.4 kg over the aluminium forged units on the Panigale V4 S, with inertia reduced by 26 per cent at the front and 46 per cent at the rear.

Brakes are a set of Brembo Stylema R calipers at the front, with a Brembo MCS radial pump master-cylinder, allowing three configurations of brake feeling. A remove adjuster device is also standard fitment, as you’d see on a race bike, while the brake and clutch levers are milled to reduce air resistance.

Rizoma footpegs are also standard fitment, in anodised aluminium with carbon-fibre heelguards, and are full adjustable while offering greater ground clearance.

Electronics include four riding modes: Race A; Race B; Sport and Street, with a Track Evo display mode derived from MotoGP. DTC, DWC, DSC and EBC all have their own dedicated screen space, alongside a standard GPS module which allows automatic lap timing.

The Slick Ducati Performance Software is also available as an accessory, which is specifically designed to offer Ducati Traction Control curves for running slick or rain tyres, and can memorise the coordinates of five different tracks, alongside offering five full customisable riding modes. Standard fitment will be the Ducati Data Analyser.