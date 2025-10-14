Stark Varg SM

Stark Future has revealed the VARG SM, the company’s first street-legal model and the latest evolution of its electric motorcycle platform. The new model applies Stark’s off-road technology to the road, delivering full Supermoto performance with zero emissions, albeit with a little range anxiety.

Performance and Powertrain

The VARG SM weighs 124.5 kg and produces up to 80 horsepower in its Alpha configuration, giving it the highest power-to-weight ratio of any production Supermoto. Rear wheel torque is listed at 914 Nm. While EV torque doesn’t directly compare with petrol engines its plain to say that the Stark has lots…

The bike’s 7.2 kWh honeycomb magnesium battery doubles as a structural chassis component, contributing to rigidity and balance.

Stark quotes a range of 183 km for urban riding, 118 km for suburban conditions, and 81 km on the WMTC test cycle. Charging takes between one and two hours using a 3.3 kW portable charger compatible with household and automotive outlets.

Chassis and Suspension

Built on a high-strength steel frame with a forged aluminium subframe, the VARG SM features fully adjustable KYB suspension with 48 mm closed-cartridge forks offering 290 mm of travel and a triple-adjuster rear shock with 303 mm of travel.

A newly developed triple clamp is claimed to improve steering precision and front-end feel. Braking is handled by a four-piston Brembo radial monoblock caliper and 320 mm floating disc at the front, and a 220 mm rear Brembo setup.

Technology and Connectivity

The cockpit integrates internally routed wiring, a CNC-machined aluminium map switch, and Stark’s Arkenstone display system, a waterproof, shock-resistant Android-based interface offering GPS navigation, ride data, over-the-air updates, and full power and regeneration tuning.

Riders can switch instantly between preset modes for commuting, stunt riding, or track use, with adjustable engine braking and power delivery curves.

Importantly this can also be removed when parked to help prevent the machine being ridden and security is backed up by a keyed steering lock on the headstock.

Design and Equipment

The VARG SM is road-legal in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of the United States. It includes flexible silicone indicators, a 4,000-lumen headlight, and a reinforced integrated license-plate holder. Features such as Crawl Mode, reverse assist, and digital security options add everyday practicality.

Four tyre options are available: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV, Dunlop Sportsmart TT, Michelin Road 6, and Anlas Grip Plus. Riders can further customise the bike with titanium component upgrades.

Pricing and Availability

The VARG SM is available to order now through Stark’s global dealer network with the 60 hp Standard to sell in Australia for $21,990 plus on road costs while the 80 hp Alpha will retail from $22,990 plus on roads.

Stark Varg SM Specifications