Yoshimura LED Turn Signal Kits

Yoshimura, the same mob who’ve been making exhausts sing for over 70 years, have decided to rethink what high-end motorcycle indicators should be in 2025.

Their ultra-bright LED turn signal kits aren’t just a replacement; they’re a bloody revelation that’ll make you wonder why you’ve been putting up with those factory eyesores for so long. Now available for both front & rear, standard & sequential blinking!

Installation Revolution.

Here’s where Yoshimura really shows they understand their customer. Riders want performance and style, but not everyone wants to spend their weekend with a multimeter and wiring diagrams. The two-wire bullet connector design means installation is genuinely straightforward, not “YouTube University for three hours” straightforward, but actually straightforward. Universal brackets mount neatly to standard license plates, while an integrated LED relay module takes care of the sequential lighting effect.

But wait, there’s more. Yoshimura have gone one step further by offering a range of model specific adaptors that plug into your OEM wiring harness. Unplug your stock signal wire, plug in your new Yoshimura adapter, then plug in your Yoshimura LED turn signals. No tools, no butt connectors, no soldering and certainly no swearing at melted insulation at 11 pm on a Sunday night.

It’s the kind of thoughtful engineering that makes you wonder why everyone else is still mucking about with wire strippers and electrical tape like it’s 1989. Check their turn signal adapter plug reference diagrams HERE to see what’s suitable for your motorcycle.

One quick note: if your bike uses a single bulb turn signal indicator, you’ll need Yoshimura’s Diode Kit (sold separately) to ensure everything functions perfectly.

Function meets Flash!

Yoshimura’s Sequential LED Turn Signal Kit isn’t just about looking good, though it absolutely does, it’s about being seen when it matters most. The sequential sweep pattern mimics high-end automotive tech, lighting up progressively to grab attention more effectively than traditional blinkers. That matters in traffic, especially when some teen is glued to their phone behind the wheel.

The Verdict.

Yoshimura’s reputation was built on quality, and these signals back that up. These aren’t cheap knockoffs that’ll fog up or fail after a season. The ultra-bright LEDs ensure visibility, the race-inspired styling maintains your bike’s aesthetic, and the plug-and-play installation is simple enough that even your ham-fisted mate could install them (though maybe don’t let them).

Yoshimura exhaust pipes, hard parts and electrical components are proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports, Australia’s House of Powersports.

To find Yoshimura products suited to your motorcycle visit:

www.houseofpowersports.com.au/yoshimura/model-search