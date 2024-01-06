MV Agusta confident for the future

2023 has proven a strong year for MV Agusta, with highlights being the announcement of a strategic partnership with PIERER Mobility AG, launching five new models, including the LXP Orioli, Superveloce 98, Brutale 1000 RR Assen, Dragster RR SCS America and Superveloce Arsham, alongside a new production line at the Schiranna factory.

That new production line is a testament to MV Agusta stepping up its industrial operations and will turn out up to 1000 bikes per month. The new line is located in MV Agusta’s historic factory in Schiranna, and features advanced technology.

MV Agusta still assemble every model by hand, and this is now supported by a fully automated line management system for the handling, moving and correct positioning of the units along the 28 workstations, with a particular focus on ergonomics and safety. This represents the first major investment for MV Agusta in several years, as part of its new and ambitious industrial plan.

While the initial production will be around 1000 units per month, the new line has a total capacity of 100 bikes per day, and plans are to gradually increase output to match demand.

Timur Sardarov – CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

“I am so excited about this new line launching right here, in our historic plant in Italy, while many other industries are delocalising or even stepping down production. All the efforts we’ve been putting in over the past couple of years are coming together and we are now seeing some very concrete results, with growing numbers and the increasing success of our latest models. This is not only an investment in our own operations, but also in this community and in our people.”

Another crucial milestone was introduced in the first half of 2023, when MV Agusta launched a four-year Factory Warranty for all model year 2023 bikes, and serves as a tangible testament to the company’s confidence in its fully Made-in-Italy motorcycles.

MV Agusta also offers a lifetime 24/7 roadside assistance, activated upon the purchase of any MV Agusta motorcycle, in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, and the UK, with additional countries to follow.

This comprehensive assistance package ensures that MV Agusta customers can receive on-the-spot repairs and towing to authorised dealers for further technical assistance, transportation to the desired destination, and a variety of supplementary services such as replacement vehicles, repatriation of the vehicle from abroad, and accommodation.

2024 will see the MV Agusta’s dealer network expand, with the target of 200 dealers active by mid-year with the focus on its most relevant markets. As an example, the home market of MV Agusta, Italy, will benefit from 21 official dealers in 2024 which will be supported by authorised service centres. The dealer network will also be expanded in other markets, such as USA where more than 40 dealers will be active in 2024, Germany, UK, France, and more.

Here in Australia KTM Group Australia & New Zealand have recently taken over the distribution of MV Agusta products.

2024 will also see all integrations with the PIERER Mobility AG’s systems finalised. For all MV Agusta products to be distributed by KTM, a great number of integrations were needed: from logistic and inventory software to IT and dealer management tools. Those integrations will be finalised by the end of Q1 2024, reducing the delivery time for parts and motorcycles.

2024 will also see the reintroduction of factory tours. MV Agusta will in fact open the doors to its only production plant in Italy. For existing customers and MV Agusta fans, in fact, it will be possible to visit the factory with tours that will be organised by MV Agusta official dealers.

Through out the course of 2024, MV Agusta fans will be delighted with new exciting models, such as the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, which was displayed at EICMA in its final development stage. More information will come in the upcoming months.

Luca Martin, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. Board Member and COO