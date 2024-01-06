MV Agusta confident for the future
2023 has proven a strong year for MV Agusta, with highlights being the announcement of a strategic partnership with PIERER Mobility AG, launching five new models, including the LXP Orioli, Superveloce 98, Brutale 1000 RR Assen, Dragster RR SCS America and Superveloce Arsham, alongside a new production line at the Schiranna factory.
That new production line is a testament to MV Agusta stepping up its industrial operations and will turn out up to 1000 bikes per month. The new line is located in MV Agusta’s historic factory in Schiranna, and features advanced technology.
MV Agusta still assemble every model by hand, and this is now supported by a fully automated line management system for the handling, moving and correct positioning of the units along the 28 workstations, with a particular focus on ergonomics and safety. This represents the first major investment for MV Agusta in several years, as part of its new and ambitious industrial plan.
While the initial production will be around 1000 units per month, the new line has a total capacity of 100 bikes per day, and plans are to gradually increase output to match demand.
Timur Sardarov – CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.
“I am so excited about this new line launching right here, in our historic plant in Italy, while many other industries are delocalising or even stepping down production. All the efforts we’ve been putting in over the past couple of years are coming together and we are now seeing some very concrete results, with growing numbers and the increasing success of our latest models. This is not only an investment in our own operations, but also in this community and in our people.”
Another crucial milestone was introduced in the first half of 2023, when MV Agusta launched a four-year Factory Warranty for all model year 2023 bikes, and serves as a tangible testament to the company’s confidence in its fully Made-in-Italy motorcycles.
MV Agusta also offers a lifetime 24/7 roadside assistance, activated upon the purchase of any MV Agusta motorcycle, in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, and the UK, with additional countries to follow.
This comprehensive assistance package ensures that MV Agusta customers can receive on-the-spot repairs and towing to authorised dealers for further technical assistance, transportation to the desired destination, and a variety of supplementary services such as replacement vehicles, repatriation of the vehicle from abroad, and accommodation.
2024 will see the MV Agusta’s dealer network expand, with the target of 200 dealers active by mid-year with the focus on its most relevant markets. As an example, the home market of MV Agusta, Italy, will benefit from 21 official dealers in 2024 which will be supported by authorised service centres. The dealer network will also be expanded in other markets, such as USA where more than 40 dealers will be active in 2024, Germany, UK, France, and more.
Here in Australia KTM Group Australia & New Zealand have recently taken over the distribution of MV Agusta products.
2024 will also see all integrations with the PIERER Mobility AG’s systems finalised. For all MV Agusta products to be distributed by KTM, a great number of integrations were needed: from logistic and inventory software to IT and dealer management tools. Those integrations will be finalised by the end of Q1 2024, reducing the delivery time for parts and motorcycles.
2024 will also see the reintroduction of factory tours. MV Agusta will in fact open the doors to its only production plant in Italy. For existing customers and MV Agusta fans, in fact, it will be possible to visit the factory with tours that will be organised by MV Agusta official dealers.
Through out the course of 2024, MV Agusta fans will be delighted with new exciting models, such as the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, which was displayed at EICMA in its final development stage. More information will come in the upcoming months.
Luca Martin, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. Board Member and COO
“When we look back at the beginning of 2023 we are astonished by the number of changes, implementations, improvements that have been put in place during this first year working together with KTM. Was it all perfect? No. We always strive for perfection, and therefore we are proud of what has been done, but at the same time we are fully aware of what can be further improved.
“We are fully aware that our customers have experienced challenges, such as the delay in parts delivery or the renewed dealer network which hasn’t had an optimal penetration in the territory. I want to take this opportunity to again let our customers and fans know that we listen to them, and every decision of ours is based on one unique goal: putting our customers at the centre of our attention.
“When we decided to reboot the entire dealer network, we were aware that this would have created disruption at the beginning of the process, but we are also sure that such decision has taken MV Agusta on the right path to provide the best customer experience in the future. The dealer network will further expand in 2024, with an improved penetration, our product ambassadors and technicians at each single dealerships are being extensively trained and the selection process for business owners to work with MV Agusta is very strict. Customers are at the centre of our approach and to achieve that we have a lot to do.
“Same goes regarding parts availability. The warehouse and system integration with PIERER Mobility AG has taken a considerable amount of time, causing temporary disruptions, but such process will be finalized in early 2024 and such challenges for our customers will end. I personally believe that transparency is the best way to create a healthy relationship with our customers and fans and therefore I wanted to take this opportunity to openly address the challenges that our customers have faced in 2023 and to thank them for their passion and love.”