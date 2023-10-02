2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Ten – Donington Park

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Newly crowned champion Ben Currie splashed to another win in the wet at Donington Park as he beat TJ Toms by 2.775secs in today’s Sprint race.

A day after taking the title, the Aussie controlled the full race from the front, as he took victory with his new number one plate emblazoned on his Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Toms, who made a great start, stuck close to Currie for much of the race but couldn’t catch or pass him, settling instead for second and his first series podium as behind, Eunan McGlinchey stormed through from the fourth row to secure third.

Eugene McManus took fourth after a tough battle with Casey O’Gorman, who took fifth aboard the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha.

Luke Jones was sixth and Tom Toparis crossed the line in seventh while unfortunately countryman Seth Crump failed to finish.

Barry Burrell crossed the line 10th overall to take the GP2 win on the Kramer, with Harry Rowlings second and Lucca Allen third. Cameron Fraser, fifth GP2 rider across the line, clinched the class championship.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider ENTRY Time/Gap 1 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 20m24.323 2 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +2.775 3 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha +10.117 4 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +11.156 5 SSP Casey O’GORMAN Yamaha +11.422 6 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +11.605 7 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +11.823 8 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +24.970 9 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +30.262 10 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +38.092 11 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +41.433 12 SSP Dean HARRISON Yamaha +42.489 13 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +44.123 14 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +45.774 15 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +1m01.362 16 SSP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1m04.788 17 SSP Tommy FIELDING Yamaha +1m09.614 18 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +1m10.026 19 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +1m18.690 20 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +1m20.054 21 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +1m20.390 22 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha +1m24.558 23 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +1m25.232 24 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +1m29.968 25 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m39.924 26 GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph +1m48.431 27 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 1 Lap 28 CUP Caiden WILKINSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 29 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph 1 Lap 30 CUP Lee DEVONPORT Ducati 1 Lap 31 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 32 Leon WILTON Ducati 1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha 1 Lap DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF SSP Jake HOPPER Yamaha 9 Laps DNF CUP Harry LEIGH Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha 10 Laps DNF SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha 11 Laps DNF SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 11 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 386 2 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 268 3 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 261 4 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 260 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 246 6 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 212 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 204 8 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 189 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 176 10 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 171 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 147 12 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 96 13 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 14 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 70 15 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 16 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 17 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 47 18 Dean HARRISON (Yamaha) 45 19 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 42 20 Casey O’GORMAN (Yamaha) 36 21 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 22 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 33 23 James McMANUS (Triumph) 27 24 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 25 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 16 27 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 16 28 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 13 29 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 30 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 31 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 32 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 33 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 34 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 5 35 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 5 36 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 37 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 4 38 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 39 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 40 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 41 Tim NEAVE (Kawasaki) 2 42 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 2 43 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 44 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 1 45 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 448 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 376 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 244 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 220 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 180 7 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 70 8 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58 9 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 50 10 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 32

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 323 2 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 245 3 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 240 4 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 232 5 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 195 6 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 193 7 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 188 8 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 9 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 164 10 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 116 11 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 102 12 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 101 13 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 92 14 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 68 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 46 16 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12

Superstock 1000 Race Two

Joe Talbot doubled up as he powered to his second race win of the year at a rain-hit Donington Park.

Following victory on Saturday, it was more of the same in the second race as he quickly hit the front and built a solid gap behind him, eventually beating Billy McConnell by 7.303secs.

Scotland’s Lewis Rollo crossed the line in third place, just ahead of Alastair Seeley as Fraser Rogers took fifth.

Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Joe TALBOT Honda 25m12.422 2 Billy McCONNELL Honda +7.303 3 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +13.338 4 Alastair SEELEY BMW +21.790 5 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +23.361 6 Richard KERR Honda +36.868 7 Scott SWANN Yamaha +38.737 8 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +40.017 9 Ash BEECH Honda +45.882 10 Dan LINFOOT Honda +48.762 11 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +48.872 12 Ben LUXTON Honda +50.922 13 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +1m01.107 14 James HILLIER Yamaha +1m10.261 15 Richard WHITE BMW +1m14.015 16 Matty WHELEN Honda +1m32.743 17 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +1m36.041 18 Rory PARKER Suzuki +1m42.534 19 Andrew WILLIAMS Suzuki 1 Lap 20 Brent HARRAN BMW 1 Lap 21 Joe MOORE Suzuki 1 Lap 22 Joey THOMPSON Yamaha 1 Lap 23 Nathan HARRISON Honda 1 Lap 24 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 25 Scott McFARLANE Suzuki 1 Lap 26 Kieran SMITH Honda 1 Lap 27 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 1 Lap 28 Peter ECCLES Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Callum BEY Suzuki 4 Laps DNF Jamie COWARD Honda 6 Laps DNF Sam COX BMW 6 Laps DNF Phil ROOKE Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Jason BURRILL BMW 8 Laps Not Classified NS Joe SHELDON-SHAW Kawasaki NS

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 324 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 291 3 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 261 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 246 5 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 216 6 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 213 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 152 8 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 107 9 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 107 10 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 99 11 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 12 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 72 13 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 70 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 68 15 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 52 17 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 51 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 50 16 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 44 19 Brent HARRAN (Honda / BMW) 35 20 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 28 21 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 25 22 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 15 23 Simon REID (Honda) 13 24 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 25 Matty WHELEN (Honda) 3 26 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 3 27 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 28 Kieran SMITH (Honda) 2 29 Richard WHITE (BMW) 1 30 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 31 Sam COX (BMW) 1

Junior Superstock Race

Sam Laffins celebrated his first win of the year at Donington Park as Aaron Silvester threw away the championship lead with a uncharacteristic crash three laps from home.

Laffins took the lead when Silvester tipped off on lap nine of 12, taking victory by 2.578secs over Owen Jenner, who has now jumped into the points lead.

Edmund Best secured the final podium position as he crossed the line just 0.225secs ahead of Finley Arscott while Cameron Dawson rounded out the top five.

Jacob Hatched bagged some points from a 12th place finish.

Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sam LAFFINS Yamaha 18m55.638 2 Owen JENNER Yamaha +2.578 3 Edmund BEST Yamaha +3.092 4 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +3.317 5 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +3.719 6 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +3.751 7 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +6.869 8 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +12.701 9 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +13.818 10 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +14.713 11 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +14.756 12 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +17.081 13 Kieran KENT Yamaha +19.530 14 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +19.798 15 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +32.818 16 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +38.148 17 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +51.239 18 Gary SCOTT Yamaha +51.403 19 Alex DUNCAN Kawasaki +52.141 20 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +54.275 21 Evan PENDRILL Yamaha +1m00.965 22 Mcauley LONGMORE Yamaha +1m12.999 23 Alessio GUARNIERI Yamaha +1m19.639 24 Aaron MONK Kawasaki +1m38.093 Not Classified DNF Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Asher DURHAM Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Joe HOWARD Yamaha DNF DNF Oisin MAHER Kawasaki DNF DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki DNF DNF Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki DNF

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 228 2 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 213 3 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 199 4 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 191 5 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 141 6 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 131 7 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 121 8 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 113 9 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 110 10 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 105 11 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 105 12 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 82 13 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 56 14 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 51 15 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 47 16 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 44 17 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 36 18 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 31 19 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 23 20 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 23 21 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 23 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 21 22 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 17 24 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 10 25 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 9 26 Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki) 6 27 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 6 28 Kieran KENT (Yamaha) 5 29 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 4 30 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 31 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki) 2 32 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 1 33 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1 34 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1

The next round of the BSB series takes place at Brands Hatch, October 15