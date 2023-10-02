2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Ten – Donington Park
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race
Newly crowned champion Ben Currie splashed to another win in the wet at Donington Park as he beat TJ Toms by 2.775secs in today’s Sprint race.
A day after taking the title, the Aussie controlled the full race from the front, as he took victory with his new number one plate emblazoned on his Oxford Products Racing Ducati.
Toms, who made a great start, stuck close to Currie for much of the race but couldn’t catch or pass him, settling instead for second and his first series podium as behind, Eunan McGlinchey stormed through from the fourth row to secure third.
Eugene McManus took fourth after a tough battle with Casey O’Gorman, who took fifth aboard the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha.
Luke Jones was sixth and Tom Toparis crossed the line in seventh while unfortunately countryman Seth Crump failed to finish.
Barry Burrell crossed the line 10th overall to take the GP2 win on the Kramer, with Harry Rowlings second and Lucca Allen third. Cameron Fraser, fifth GP2 rider across the line, clinched the class championship.
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|ENTRY
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|20m24.323
|2
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+2.775
|3
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|+10.117
|4
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+11.156
|5
|SSP
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Yamaha
|+11.422
|6
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+11.605
|7
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+11.823
|8
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|+24.970
|9
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|+30.262
|10
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+38.092
|11
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+41.433
|12
|SSP
|Dean HARRISON
|Yamaha
|+42.489
|13
|SSP
|Jack NIXON
|Triumph
|+44.123
|14
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|+45.774
|15
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|+1m01.362
|16
|SSP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|+1m04.788
|17
|SSP
|Tommy FIELDING
|Yamaha
|+1m09.614
|18
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|+1m10.026
|19
|CUP
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Ducati
|+1m18.690
|20
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|+1m20.054
|21
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis
|+1m20.390
|22
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|+1m24.558
|23
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|+1m25.232
|24
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+1m29.968
|25
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|+1m39.924
|26
|GP2
|Jake MARSH
|Triumph
|+1m48.431
|27
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|28
|CUP
|Caiden WILKINSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|29
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|1 Lap
|30
|CUP
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|31
|CUP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|32
|Leon WILTON
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|386
|2
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|268
|3
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|261
|4
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|260
|5
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|246
|6
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|212
|7
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|204
|8
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|189
|9
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|176
|10
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|171
|11
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|147
|12
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|96
|13
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|93
|14
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|70
|15
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|16
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|17
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|47
|18
|Dean HARRISON (Yamaha)
|45
|19
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|42
|20
|Casey O’GORMAN (Yamaha)
|36
|21
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|35
|22
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|33
|23
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|27
|24
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|25
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|18
|26
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|16
|27
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|16
|28
|Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha)
|13
|29
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|30
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|9
|31
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|32
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki)
|7
|33
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|34
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|5
|35
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|5
|36
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|4
|37
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|4
|38
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|39
|Dave MACKAY (Ducati)
|3
|40
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
|41
|Tim NEAVE (Kawasaki)
|2
|42
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|2
|43
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|44
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|1
|45
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|448
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|376
|3
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|272
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|244
|5
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|220
|6
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|180
|7
|Jake MARSH (Triumph)
|70
|8
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|58
|9
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|50
|10
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|32
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|323
|2
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|245
|3
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|240
|4
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|232
|5
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|195
|6
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|193
|7
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|188
|8
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|172
|9
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|164
|10
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|116
|11
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|102
|12
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|101
|13
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|92
|14
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|68
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|46
|16
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
Superstock 1000 Race Two
Joe Talbot doubled up as he powered to his second race win of the year at a rain-hit Donington Park.
Following victory on Saturday, it was more of the same in the second race as he quickly hit the front and built a solid gap behind him, eventually beating Billy McConnell by 7.303secs.
Scotland’s Lewis Rollo crossed the line in third place, just ahead of Alastair Seeley as Fraser Rogers took fifth.
Superstock 1000 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|25m12.422
|2
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+7.303
|3
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+13.338
|4
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+21.790
|5
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+23.361
|6
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+36.868
|7
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+38.737
|8
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+40.017
|9
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+45.882
|10
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|+48.762
|11
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+48.872
|12
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+50.922
|13
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+1m01.107
|14
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+1m10.261
|15
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|+1m14.015
|16
|Matty WHELEN
|Honda
|+1m32.743
|17
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|+1m36.041
|18
|Rory PARKER
|Suzuki
|+1m42.534
|19
|Andrew WILLIAMS
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|20
|Brent HARRAN
|BMW
|1 Lap
|21
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|22
|Joey THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|23
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|1 Lap
|24
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|25
|Scott McFARLANE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|26
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|1 Lap
|27
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|28
|Peter ECCLES
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Jamie COWARD
|Honda
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Sam COX
|BMW
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Phil ROOKE
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Jason BURRILL
|BMW
|8 Laps
|Not Classified
|NS
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Kawasaki
|NS
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|324
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|291
|3
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|261
|4
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|246
|5
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|216
|6
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|213
|7
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|152
|8
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|107
|9
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|107
|10
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|99
|11
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|93
|12
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|72
|13
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|70
|14
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|68
|15
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|52
|17
|Tim NEAVE (Honda)
|51
|18
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|50
|16
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|44
|19
|Brent HARRAN (Honda / BMW)
|35
|20
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|28
|21
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|25
|22
|James HILLIER (Yamaha)
|15
|23
|Simon REID (Honda)
|13
|24
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|10
|25
|Matty WHELEN (Honda)
|3
|26
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|3
|27
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|28
|Kieran SMITH (Honda)
|2
|29
|Richard WHITE (BMW)
|1
|30
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
|31
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
Junior Superstock Race
Sam Laffins celebrated his first win of the year at Donington Park as Aaron Silvester threw away the championship lead with a uncharacteristic crash three laps from home.
Laffins took the lead when Silvester tipped off on lap nine of 12, taking victory by 2.578secs over Owen Jenner, who has now jumped into the points lead.
Edmund Best secured the final podium position as he crossed the line just 0.225secs ahead of Finley Arscott while Cameron Dawson rounded out the top five.
Jacob Hatched bagged some points from a 12th place finish.
Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|18m55.638
|2
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+2.578
|3
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+3.092
|4
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+3.317
|5
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+3.719
|6
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+3.751
|7
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+6.869
|8
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+12.701
|9
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+13.818
|10
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+14.713
|11
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+14.756
|12
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+17.081
|13
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+19.530
|14
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+19.798
|15
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+32.818
|16
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+38.148
|17
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+51.239
|18
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|+51.403
|19
|Alex DUNCAN
|Kawasaki
|+52.141
|20
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+54.275
|21
|Evan PENDRILL
|Yamaha
|+1m00.965
|22
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Yamaha
|+1m12.999
|23
|Alessio GUARNIERI
|Yamaha
|+1m19.639
|24
|Aaron MONK
|Kawasaki
|+1m38.093
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|DNF
|DNF
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|DNF
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|DNF
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|228
|2
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|213
|3
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|199
|4
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|191
|5
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|141
|6
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|131
|7
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|121
|8
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|113
|9
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|110
|10
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|105
|11
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|105
|12
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|82
|13
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|56
|14
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|51
|15
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|47
|16
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|44
|17
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|36
|18
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|31
|19
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|23
|20
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|23
|21
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|23
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|21
|22
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|17
|24
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|10
|25
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|9
|26
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|6
|27
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|6
|28
|Kieran KENT (Yamaha)
|5
|29
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|4
|30
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|31
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki)
|2
|32
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|1
|33
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
|34
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
The next round of the BSB series takes place at Brands Hatch, October 15