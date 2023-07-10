2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Five – Snetterton

Support Categories

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Luke Stapleford was back on the top step of the podium in the Feature race as he beat Rhys Irwin by 1.505secs.

Ben Currie – who had been leading the championship on points before the race – led off the line but looked to suffer a mechanical issue on the second lap when he ran off track, rejoining way down the field and spent the rest of the 14-lap race playing catch up.

With Currie out of the mix, Stapleford found himself leading and was able to slowly build a comfortable buffer as behind, Irwin and Tom Booth-Amos battled for the runner-up spot.

Irwin held off his rival to take second by 0.351secs, with fourth place going to Tom Toparis as Luke Jones was fifth.

Joe Collier doubled-up with another GP2 class win on the Kramer, just over two seconds ahead of Cameron Fraser as Harvey Claridge took third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Luke STAPLEFORD GBR 26:17.977 2 Rhys IRWIN IRL 1.505 3 Tom BOOTH-AMOS GBR 1.856 4 Tom TOPARIS AUS 7.906 5 Luke JONES GBR 8.194 6 Jamie PERRIN GBR 10.166 7 Eugene McMANUS GBR 13.411 8 Ash BARNES GBR 21.294 9 Ben CURRIE AUS 25.418 10 TJ TOMS GBR 25.737 11 Joe COLLIER GBR 36.541 12 Cameron FRASER GBR 39.307 13 Sam MUNRO GBR 46.430 14 Harvey CLARIDGE GBR 52.162 15 Jonathan RAILTON GBR 54.919 16 James McMANUS GBR 55.318 17 Tom TUNSTALL GBR 59.248 18 Josh WOOD GBR 59.652 19 Harry ROWLINGS GBR 1:00.103 20 James BULL GBR 1:02.002 21 Dave MACKAY GBR 1:26.668 22 Lucca ALLEN GBR 1:28.325 23 Freddy BARNES GBR 1:28.934 24 Ryan GARSIDE GBR 1:29.021 25 Charlie WHITE GBR 1:29.719 26 Jake MARSH GBR 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Harry LEIGH GBR 1 Lap DNF Eunan McGLINCHEY GBR 2 Laps DNF Matt STEVENS GBR 3 Laps DNF Luke WALLINGTON GBR 3 Laps DNF Seth CRUMP AUS 5 Laps DNF Jaimie van SIKKELERUS NLD 6 Laps DNF Zak CORDEROY GBR DNF Harry COOK GBR DNF Craig KENNELLY GBR

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 142 2 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 138 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 131 4 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 123 5 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 115 6 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 109 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 102 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 101 9 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 10 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 60 11 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 47 13 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 47 14 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 44 15 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 44 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 17 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 18 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 19 James McMANUS (Triumph) 17 20 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 21 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 13 22 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 23 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 24 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 8 25 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 7 26 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 6 27 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 28 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 29 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 30 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 3 31 James BULL (Yamaha) 3

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 202 2 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 175 3 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 164 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 88 5 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 52 6 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 40 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 30

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 148 2 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 125 3 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 120 4 James BULL (Yamaha) 118 5 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 104 6 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 94 7 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 82 8 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 62 9 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 50 10 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 48 11 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 40 12 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 36 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 12 14 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10 16 Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki) 0

Superstock 1000 Race

Dan Linfoot powered to his third successive win at Snetterton as he beat Alex Olsen by 1.409secs to stretch his points lead.

Linfoot passed Alastair Seeley for the lead on the fifth lap and was able to build a lead as Seeley dropped back and Alex Olsen moved up to second on lap seven with a move on Richard Kerr.

Billy McConnell passed Kerr on lap 10 to hold third to the finish line, as Kerr took fourth and Joe Talbot secured fifth.

Billy McConnell

“It’s been a while since we’ve been on the podium what with all the things that have gone on, like being taken out at Oulton and having a fuel pipe break at Donington, so it’s nice to be back on the box again. After Knockhill, we’ve been slowly rebuilding the confidence and were fourth or fifth in every practice and qualifying session this weekend so felt good ahead of the race. I missed the jump a little bit when Alex went with Dan, but I had a good battle with Richard and was delighted to come out on top so a big thanks to the team, the bike was awesome again.”

Brayden Elliott carded a seventh place finish on the DAO Kawasaki.

Superstock 1000 Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT GBR 22:57.522 2 Alex OLSEN GBR 1.409 3 Billy McCONNELL AUS 4.571 4 Richard KERR IRL 4.923 5 Joe TALBOT GBR 7.845 6 Alastair SEELEY GBR 8.525 7 Brayden ELLIOTT AUS 15.409 8 Brent HARRAN ZAF 15.720 9 Luke HEDGER GBR 15.945 10 Lewis ROLLO GBR 20.452 11 Shaun WINFIELD GBR 21.002 12 Ash BEECH GBR 21.380 13 David ALLINGHAM GBR 23.107 14 Conor CUMMINS GBR 25.334 15 James HILLIER GBR 25.887 16 Ben LUXTON GBR 28.890 17 Kieran SMITH GBR 29.309 18 Max SYMONDS GBR 45.832 19 Max MORGAN GBR 46.154 20 Jorel BOERBOOM NLD 46.236 21 Joe MOORE GBR 46.374 22 Joe FRANCIS GBR 48.501 23 Matty WHELAN GBR 49.358 24 Jake ARCHER GBR 58.005 25 Callum BEY GBR 59.166 26 Connor THOMSON GBR 1:13.860 27 Jason BURRILL GBR 1:32.107 28 Phil ROOKE GBR 1:33.708 Not Classified DNF Simon REID GBR 5 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE GBR 8 Laps DNF Richard WHITE GBR DNF Rory PARKER GBR DNF Frederico LOPES-REGO PRT DQ Sam COX GBR

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 162 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 141 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 108 4 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 101 5 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 6 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 90 7 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 70 8 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 64 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 49 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 44 11 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 39 12 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 13 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 34 14 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 30 15 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 27 17 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 19 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 13 19 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 20 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 6 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 22 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 23 Sam COX (BMW) 1 24 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 25 Simon REID (Honda) 1 26 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 1

Junior Superstock Race

Asher Durham claimed the first race win of the day as he beat Aaron Silvester by a slim 0.162secs at Snetterton this morning.

Durham took the lead from Aaron Silvester, who had led from the green light, on lap eight and took the win when the race was stopped two laps early following a crash by Cameron Dawson.

Harrison Crosby picked up the final podium position as Charlie Atkins finished fourth and Kam Dixon fifth.

Young Australian Jacob Hatch claimed four-points from a 12th place finish.

Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Asher DURHAM GBR 15:22.575 2 Aaron SILVESTER GBR 0.162 3 Harrison CROSBY GBR 2.300 4 Kam DIXON GBR 4.225 5 Edmund BEST GBR 5.099 6 Owen JENNER GBR 7.341 7 Mikey HARDIE GBR 7.438 8 Jack ROACH CAN 9.766 9 Finley ARSCOTT GBR 9.794 10 Declan CONNELL GBR 9.813 11 Jamie LYONS GBR 9.979 12 Jacob HATCH AUS 11.980 13 Taylor ROSE GBR 16.575 14 Adam HARTGROVE GBR 16.693 15 Joe HOWARD GBR 20.465 16 Lynden LEATHERLAND GBR 21.069 17 Osian JONES GBR 21.215 18 Owen MELLOR GBR 21.629 19 Jake HOPPER GBR 21.914 20 Cameron HALL GBR 26.174 21 Lewis JONES GBR 29.937 22 Kieran KENT GBR 30.473 23 Ross BANHAM GBR 35.011 24 Joe FARRAGHER GBR 35.877 25 Zak SHELTON GBR 36.314 26 Carl HARRIS GBR 38.800 27 Max SILVESTER GBR 40.732 28 Aaron DAYKIN GBR 40.772 29 Jake CAMPBELL GBR 41.876 30 Evan PENDRILL GBR 51.093 31 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS GBR 51.406 Not Classified DNF Cameron DAWSON GBR 1 Lap DNF Sam LAFFINS GBR 6 Laps DQ Charlie ATKINS GBR

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 162 2 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 137 3 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 124 4 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 100 5 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 83 6 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 81 7 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 80 8 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 68 9 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 58 10 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 53 11 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 47 12 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 45 13 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 43 14 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 39 15 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 37 16 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 25 17 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 24 18 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 23 19 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 20 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 20 21 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 15 23 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 11 22 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 11 24 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 7 25 Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki) 5 26 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 27 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki) 2 28 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 2 29 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1

The next round of the BSB series takes place at Brands Hatch, July 21-23.