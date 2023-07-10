2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Five – Snetterton
Support Categories
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Luke Stapleford was back on the top step of the podium in the Feature race as he beat Rhys Irwin by 1.505secs.
Ben Currie – who had been leading the championship on points before the race – led off the line but looked to suffer a mechanical issue on the second lap when he ran off track, rejoining way down the field and spent the rest of the 14-lap race playing catch up.
With Currie out of the mix, Stapleford found himself leading and was able to slowly build a comfortable buffer as behind, Irwin and Tom Booth-Amos battled for the runner-up spot.
Irwin held off his rival to take second by 0.351secs, with fourth place going to Tom Toparis as Luke Jones was fifth.
Joe Collier doubled-up with another GP2 class win on the Kramer, just over two seconds ahead of Cameron Fraser as Harvey Claridge took third.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|GBR
|26:17.977
|2
|Rhys IRWIN
|IRL
|1.505
|3
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|GBR
|1.856
|4
|Tom TOPARIS
|AUS
|7.906
|5
|Luke JONES
|GBR
|8.194
|6
|Jamie PERRIN
|GBR
|10.166
|7
|Eugene McMANUS
|GBR
|13.411
|8
|Ash BARNES
|GBR
|21.294
|9
|Ben CURRIE
|AUS
|25.418
|10
|TJ TOMS
|GBR
|25.737
|11
|Joe COLLIER
|GBR
|36.541
|12
|Cameron FRASER
|GBR
|39.307
|13
|Sam MUNRO
|GBR
|46.430
|14
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|GBR
|52.162
|15
|Jonathan RAILTON
|GBR
|54.919
|16
|James McMANUS
|GBR
|55.318
|17
|Tom TUNSTALL
|GBR
|59.248
|18
|Josh WOOD
|GBR
|59.652
|19
|Harry ROWLINGS
|GBR
|1:00.103
|20
|James BULL
|GBR
|1:02.002
|21
|Dave MACKAY
|GBR
|1:26.668
|22
|Lucca ALLEN
|GBR
|1:28.325
|23
|Freddy BARNES
|GBR
|1:28.934
|24
|Ryan GARSIDE
|GBR
|1:29.021
|25
|Charlie WHITE
|GBR
|1:29.719
|26
|Jake MARSH
|GBR
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Harry LEIGH
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|GBR
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Matt STEVENS
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Luke WALLINGTON
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Seth CRUMP
|AUS
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|NLD
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Zak CORDEROY
|GBR
|DNF
|Harry COOK
|GBR
|DNF
|Craig KENNELLY
|GBR
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|142
|2
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|138
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|131
|4
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|123
|5
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|115
|6
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|109
|7
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|102
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|101
|9
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|10
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|60
|11
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|12
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|47
|13
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|47
|14
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|44
|15
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|44
|16
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|31
|17
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|19
|18
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|19
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|17
|20
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|14
|21
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|13
|22
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|23
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|24
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|8
|25
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|7
|26
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|6
|27
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|28
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph)
|5
|29
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|30
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|3
|31
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|202
|2
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|175
|3
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|164
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|88
|5
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|52
|6
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|40
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|30
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|148
|2
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|125
|3
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|120
|4
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|118
|5
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|104
|6
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|94
|7
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|82
|8
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|62
|9
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|50
|10
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|48
|11
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|40
|12
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|36
|13
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|12
|14
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
|16
|Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki)
|0
Superstock 1000 Race
Dan Linfoot powered to his third successive win at Snetterton as he beat Alex Olsen by 1.409secs to stretch his points lead.
Linfoot passed Alastair Seeley for the lead on the fifth lap and was able to build a lead as Seeley dropped back and Alex Olsen moved up to second on lap seven with a move on Richard Kerr.
Billy McConnell passed Kerr on lap 10 to hold third to the finish line, as Kerr took fourth and Joe Talbot secured fifth.
Billy McConnell
“It’s been a while since we’ve been on the podium what with all the things that have gone on, like being taken out at Oulton and having a fuel pipe break at Donington, so it’s nice to be back on the box again. After Knockhill, we’ve been slowly rebuilding the confidence and were fourth or fifth in every practice and qualifying session this weekend so felt good ahead of the race. I missed the jump a little bit when Alex went with Dan, but I had a good battle with Richard and was delighted to come out on top so a big thanks to the team, the bike was awesome again.”
Brayden Elliott carded a seventh place finish on the DAO Kawasaki.
Superstock 1000 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|GBR
|22:57.522
|2
|Alex OLSEN
|GBR
|1.409
|3
|Billy McCONNELL
|AUS
|4.571
|4
|Richard KERR
|IRL
|4.923
|5
|Joe TALBOT
|GBR
|7.845
|6
|Alastair SEELEY
|GBR
|8.525
|7
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|AUS
|15.409
|8
|Brent HARRAN
|ZAF
|15.720
|9
|Luke HEDGER
|GBR
|15.945
|10
|Lewis ROLLO
|GBR
|20.452
|11
|Shaun WINFIELD
|GBR
|21.002
|12
|Ash BEECH
|GBR
|21.380
|13
|David ALLINGHAM
|GBR
|23.107
|14
|Conor CUMMINS
|GBR
|25.334
|15
|James HILLIER
|GBR
|25.887
|16
|Ben LUXTON
|GBR
|28.890
|17
|Kieran SMITH
|GBR
|29.309
|18
|Max SYMONDS
|GBR
|45.832
|19
|Max MORGAN
|GBR
|46.154
|20
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|NLD
|46.236
|21
|Joe MOORE
|GBR
|46.374
|22
|Joe FRANCIS
|GBR
|48.501
|23
|Matty WHELAN
|GBR
|49.358
|24
|Jake ARCHER
|GBR
|58.005
|25
|Callum BEY
|GBR
|59.166
|26
|Connor THOMSON
|GBR
|1:13.860
|27
|Jason BURRILL
|GBR
|1:32.107
|28
|Phil ROOKE
|GBR
|1:33.708
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Simon REID
|GBR
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|GBR
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Richard WHITE
|GBR
|DNF
|Rory PARKER
|GBR
|DNF
|Frederico LOPES-REGO
|PRT
|DQ
|Sam COX
|GBR
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|162
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|141
|3
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|108
|4
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|101
|5
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|93
|6
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|90
|7
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|70
|8
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|64
|9
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|49
|10
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|44
|11
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|39
|12
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|35
|13
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|34
|14
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|30
|15
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|27
|17
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|18
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|19
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|13
|19
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|6
|20
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|6
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|22
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|23
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|24
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
|25
|Simon REID (Honda)
|1
|26
|James HILLIER (Yamaha)
|1
Junior Superstock Race
Asher Durham claimed the first race win of the day as he beat Aaron Silvester by a slim 0.162secs at Snetterton this morning.
Durham took the lead from Aaron Silvester, who had led from the green light, on lap eight and took the win when the race was stopped two laps early following a crash by Cameron Dawson.
Harrison Crosby picked up the final podium position as Charlie Atkins finished fourth and Kam Dixon fifth.
Young Australian Jacob Hatch claimed four-points from a 12th place finish.
Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Asher DURHAM
|GBR
|15:22.575
|2
|Aaron SILVESTER
|GBR
|0.162
|3
|Harrison CROSBY
|GBR
|2.300
|4
|Kam DIXON
|GBR
|4.225
|5
|Edmund BEST
|GBR
|5.099
|6
|Owen JENNER
|GBR
|7.341
|7
|Mikey HARDIE
|GBR
|7.438
|8
|Jack ROACH
|CAN
|9.766
|9
|Finley ARSCOTT
|GBR
|9.794
|10
|Declan CONNELL
|GBR
|9.813
|11
|Jamie LYONS
|GBR
|9.979
|12
|Jacob HATCH
|AUS
|11.980
|13
|Taylor ROSE
|GBR
|16.575
|14
|Adam HARTGROVE
|GBR
|16.693
|15
|Joe HOWARD
|GBR
|20.465
|16
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|GBR
|21.069
|17
|Osian JONES
|GBR
|21.215
|18
|Owen MELLOR
|GBR
|21.629
|19
|Jake HOPPER
|GBR
|21.914
|20
|Cameron HALL
|GBR
|26.174
|21
|Lewis JONES
|GBR
|29.937
|22
|Kieran KENT
|GBR
|30.473
|23
|Ross BANHAM
|GBR
|35.011
|24
|Joe FARRAGHER
|GBR
|35.877
|25
|Zak SHELTON
|GBR
|36.314
|26
|Carl HARRIS
|GBR
|38.800
|27
|Max SILVESTER
|GBR
|40.732
|28
|Aaron DAYKIN
|GBR
|40.772
|29
|Jake CAMPBELL
|GBR
|41.876
|30
|Evan PENDRILL
|GBR
|51.093
|31
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|GBR
|51.406
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Cameron DAWSON
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Sam LAFFINS
|GBR
|6 Laps
|DQ
|Charlie ATKINS
|GBR
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|162
|2
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|137
|3
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|124
|4
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|100
|5
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|83
|6
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|81
|7
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|80
|8
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|68
|9
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|58
|10
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|53
|11
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|47
|12
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|45
|13
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|43
|14
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|39
|15
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|37
|16
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|25
|17
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|24
|18
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|23
|19
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|20
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|20
|21
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|15
|23
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|11
|22
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|11
|24
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|7
|25
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|5
|26
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|27
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|2
|29
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
The next round of the BSB series takes place at Brands Hatch, July 21-23.