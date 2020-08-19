Zarco to have fractured scaphoid screwed

After the sensational crash during the Austrian Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring, Johann Zarco had a medical check-up on Monday morning as pain persisted in his right wrist. The scans discovered a small fracture in his right scaphoid. It is as yet unclear as to whether he will be fit to race this weekend and those decisions will be made after today’s (Wednesday) surgery in Italy.

On Thursday Zarco, along with Franco Morbidelli, Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro are to front the FIM MotoGP Stewards at the Red Bull Ring.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards panel is composed of Bill Cumbow, Freddie Spencer and Ralph Bohnhorst.

Ahead of those hearings Zarco’s Esponsorama Racing Team have released details from the data collected on Zarco’s Ducati that indicate he braked later than at any other time during the race just before he came together with Morbidelli.

That data will form the basis of Zarco’s defence against any charge that he braked earlier which triggered the collision when Morbidelli hit the rear of Zarco’s Ducati ,after the Frenchman passed the Italian and swept across in front of him.

Johann Zarco

“On Monday I did some controls on my right wrist because it was still some pain, and I got a little fracture on the scaphoid. I will go to Italy to do the operation on Wednesday morning, with a doctor that has very good contact with Ducati, this is the doctor that many times operates riders. Then we will come back to Austria, and I will be on Thursday at the track to have a meeting about the big incident that happened on Sunday. If the feeling is OK on the wrist and the medical centre declares me fit to ride I will try and see if I can ride the bike. The advantage this weekend is we already have all the references from the week before, so this is not a big drama if I miss few sessions and I can take one more day to feel if my wrist is ok. Now, the main thing is the operation, and after that see if my feeling improves. The team is working on the bike to prepare it, and I know everything will be ready if I come back on the bike. Maybe there will be some rain, so also this is a chance because on the rain we have less effort on the bike and for me will be really a good chance with the rain if I can race without much effort on the wrist.”