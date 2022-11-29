2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX

The V-Strom 250SX will arrive in a sharper looking package for 2023, with Suzuki’s entry level adventure/dual-purpose machine retaining an exceptionally competitive price tag, with a $6490 ride-away price making this one of the most accessible beginner ADVs on the market.

Last time I tested the V-Strom 250 was back in 2019 and it was a good machine, if one that was undeniably low on power, which really just meant you were generally wide-open-throttle everywhere. Not the end of the world for a new rider centric machine, alongside the manageable overall package.

Interestingly the 2023 version boasts a cheaper ride-away price than the bike I tested in 2019, with about $700 lopped off the price, alongside a host of updates.

Straight up there’s a stacked LED headlight replacing the old-school round halogen unit previously fitted. That styling is a little more refined with a better exhaust – blacked out – and side panels colour matched, making for a more attractive and premium looking overall package.

Suzuki reckons is weighs 167 kg too, and I’m not sure if that’s wet or dry, as the last time I rode this bike it was 188 kg wet, so it sounds like there’s some decent weight savings there too.

In contrast the seat height has been bumped up to 835 mm, from the old 800 mm, but that goes hand in hand with the change to a 19 inch front wheel, and offering 205 mm ground clearance, where the previous model I tested was a bit more road centric in reality.

An accessory seat can bring that seat back down to 805 mm however, as part of a host of available accessories. Most notably, pre-order one of these and you’ll get a free top-box kit, which is pretty cool. Other accessories include heated grips and protection bars, to name a few.

Apparently power is now up to 19.5 kW too, where the 2019 model that figure was 18.4 kW, demonstrating some performance tweaks, with torque dropping slightly to 22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm.

The 12L fuel tank should offer a generous range, and be light on the pocket at refills, while brakes are a 310 mm front and 240 mm rear, with dual-piston Bybre front caliper.

Wheels remain cast-aluminium, unsurprisingly, but the tyres are a dual-purpose set now for the 19/17 inch combo.

Other features include a standard windscreen and knuckle covers, rear carrier and preload adjustment on that rear shock.

There’s even a USB outlet on the left of the dash, which is a simple LCD unit, while rubber clad footpegs help boost comfort.

Last I heard the V-Strom 250 was being built in China, hence the competitive price, and while I’m not sure if that’s still true – I’d assume it is – we have seen Suzuki bump that warranty up to two years, with a bonus additional year carrying that figure to three.

Overall the new Suzuki V-Strom 250SX looks to be a winner for the right rider. Cheaper, better spec’ed, especially for light ADV’ing, nicer styling and a longer warranty, plus a bonus top box kit if you pre-order.

Grab that accessory low seat if you’re worried about the height, and you’ve got a great little tractor that should be ultra manageable, fun and engaging for riders who aren’t worried about big performance – even in the LAMS category.

The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX is expected in March 2023, with Pearl Blaze Orange or Suzuki Champion Yellow colour schemes on offer. Head to the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website or your local Suzuki dealer if you’re keen to get your name down on one.

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX Specifications