Cagiva C590 Grand Prix bike

With Phil Aynsley

For the 1990 season, the Cagiva Team fielded three riders – Randy Mamola, Ron Haslam and Alex Barros.

Barros was the best placed rider at the end of a bad season for the team, in 12th place. His best result was a fifth in the Belgian GP and the three riders had a total of 17 top ten places.

The bike was not much changed from the previous year’s machine, but a carbon-framed bike appeared at the Czech GP near the end of the season.

The bike I photographed is incorrectly painted in Eddie Lawson colours and is probably an ex-Mamola bike with chassis number V.590.02 and engine number 48.

