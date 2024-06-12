Cagiva C590 Grand Prix bike
With Phil Aynsley
For the 1990 season, the Cagiva Team fielded three riders – Randy Mamola, Ron Haslam and Alex Barros.
Barros was the best placed rider at the end of a bad season for the team, in 12th place. His best result was a fifth in the Belgian GP and the three riders had a total of 17 top ten places.
The bike was not much changed from the previous year’s machine, but a carbon-framed bike appeared at the Czech GP near the end of the season.
The bike I photographed is incorrectly painted in Eddie Lawson colours and is probably an ex-Mamola bike with chassis number V.590.02 and engine number 48.
You can also check out (links):
Cagiva’s C594 500cc GP Racer | The Cagiva C593
Randy Mamola’s Cagiva C589 Racer
|1990 Cagiva C590 Racer
|Engine
|492.6 cc two-stroke, four-cylinder with an 80° V angle
|Bore x stroke
|56 × 50 mm
|Power
|110.3 kW (150 HP) at 12000 rpm
|Torque
|83.3 Nm (61.4 ft-lbs) @ 11500 rpm
|Ignition
|Magneti Marelli CDI
|Gearbox
|Six-speed removable sequential
|Final Drive
|Chain
|Frame
|Aluminum beam, banana swingarm
|Suspension
|Fully adjustable Öhlins fork/shock
|Wheels
|Marchesini, 3.50 x 17, 6.00 x 18
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm
|Length
|2015 mm
|Width
|500 mm
|Seat height
|800 mm
|Weight
|122 kg (dry)