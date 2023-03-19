2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Ten – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

250 Heat One

Haiden Deegan and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team-mate Jordon Smith broke away to an early lead in the opening 250 Heat. The track at this stage of the night smooth and well groomed.

Deegan looked to have the wood on Smith in the opening laps but the 27-year-old closed in on his young team-mate before blowing past him in the whoops. Deegan was having none of it though and ran his team-mate wide and then blocked and punted him. Smith then came back at him but then tripped himself up in the process and went down.

Benefitting from their friendly fire was Jeremy Martin who simply swept through to the lead and from thereon in was never headed.

Deegan claiming second place before heading back to what would be no doubt some interesting conversations at the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team truck…

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +05.652 3 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +17.535 4 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +20.070 5 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +21.047 6 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +22.337 7 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +23.956 8 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +25.550 9 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +30.104 10 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +37.611 11 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +38.718 12 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +40.685 13 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +41.145 14 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +41.767 15 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +43.945 16 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +51.244 17 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +55.529 18 Konnor Visger Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 19 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 20 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps

250 Heat Two

Nate Thrasher scored the holeshot ahead of Luke Neese, Tom Vialle and Hunter Lawrence. The Australian made short work of Vialle and then made a smooth and safe pass on Neese to move up to second place 90-seconds into the Heat.

Thrasher though already had a three-second lead and clear air. Lawrence reduced the gap to less than a second with two laps to go but Thrasher took the chequered flag first.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +01.312 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +14.772 4 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +16.706 5 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +19.886 6 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +20.366 7 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +25.220 8 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +26.703 9 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +27.174 10 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +30.458 11 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +37.577 12 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +40.343 13 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +41.773 14 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +49.720 15 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +52.679 16 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 +1m02.894 17 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 18 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F +27.047 19 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 20 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 2 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R 6 Laps 2 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +01.381 3 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +02.703 4 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +03.779 5 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +06.371 6 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +07.238 7 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +12.835 8 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +12.946 9 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +13.802 10 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +15.775 11 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +18.063 12 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +18.144 13 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +20.331 14 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +20.705 15 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +24.015 16 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +26.429 17 Konnor Visger Honda CRF250R +33.245 18 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F +34.875 19 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 5 Laps 20 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F 1 Laps 21 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F +30.653 22 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F DNS

250 Main

Hunter Lawrence scored the holeshot to lead a Yamaha triumvirate that consisted of Jeremy Martin, Nate Thrasher and Haiden Deegan.

Max Anstie went down heavily on the opening lap and damage to his machine prevented the Brit from being able to complete the race. A huge blow to his championship chances as the Firepower Honda rider had been second on points heading into this contest.

It took Thrasher five-minutes to get the better of Martin, moving through to second place with ten-minutes left on the shot clock. It took young Deegan another five minutes to make his way past Martin to secure the final step on the rostrum.

Hunter Lawrence was never headed on his way to a clear 7.7-second victory over Thrasher.

Hunter’s fifth victory out of the six rounds held so far this season sees Hunter now level with his brother Jett on 11 x 250 Main victories each, but now has one more podium than his younger brother.

With four rounds remaining Hunter Lawrence now enjoys a 35-point lead over Nate Thrasher, who scored his fourth podium of the season. Haiden Deegan is only five-points further behind. Jeremy Martin moves up to fourth and demotes Max Anstie to fifth.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +07.685 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +11.215 4 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +14.192 5 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +39.953 6 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +40.356 7 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +49.252 8 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +52.561 9 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +55.472 10 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 16 Laps 11 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +01.152 12 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +02.571 13 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +04.458 14 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +18.825 15 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +19.582 16 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +34.971 17 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +50.208 18 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +53.073 19 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +53.862 20 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 15 Laps 21 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 14 Laps 22 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 2 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 151 2 Nate Thrasher 116 3 Haiden Deegan 111 4 Jeremy Martin 109 5 Max Anstie 104 6 Jordon Smith 92 7 Chris Blose 88 8 Tom Vialle 85 9 Coty Schock 72 10 Cullin Park 67 11 Jace Owen 63 12 Chance Hymas 60 13 Henry Miller 55 14 Michael Mosiman 51 15 Talon Hawkins 47 16 Jeremy Hand 41 17 Michael Hicks 39 18 Hardy Munoz 32 19 Caden Braswell 31 20 Marshal Weltin 30 21 Brock Papi 28 22 A J Catanzaro 16 23 Luke Neese 15 24 Devin Simonson 12 25 Jack Chambers 12 26 Josiah Natzke 10 27 Lane Allison 10 28 Luca Marsalisi 6 29 Gage Linville 4 30 Lance Kobusch 3

450 Heat One

Jason Anderson scored the holeshot ahead of Grant Harlan and Kevin Moranz. Justin Barcia made short work of that pair to move up to second place and set about chasing down Anderson.

Jason Anderson had the speed to keep Barcia at bay though, taking the win by 2.5-seconds. Adam Cianciarulo a further ten-seconds back in third place. Cooper Webb fourth.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 8 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +02.452 3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +12.369 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +14.001 5 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +25.525 6 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +27.597 7 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +29.796 8 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +33.600 9 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +35.197 10 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +38.825 11 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +46.185 12 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +51.051 13 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +54.050 14 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +56.705 15 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps 16 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +01.489 17 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +11.575 18 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +33.244 19 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F DNF

450 Heat Two

Aaron Plessinger got out of the hole well but got a little too sideways into turn one which saw him shuffled back to third place by Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac was fourth at the end of the opening lap.

Roczen looked set for the win but Sexton put in a great burst of speed to chase the Suzuki man down and once through then streaked away to a clear victory.

Plessinger also managed to get the better of Roczen before the flag to push the German back to third. Tomac fourth.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 8 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +02.852 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +03.312 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +04.886 5 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +17.427 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +30.224 7 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +32.712 8 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +34.681 9 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +42.801 10 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +50.535 11 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +51.658 12 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +53.130 13 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +56.316 14 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +57.407 15 Vincent Luhovey Kawasaki KX450 +1m07.827 16 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R 7 Laps 17 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +03.176 18 Chad Saultz KTM 450 SX-F +05.391 19 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +18.163

450 LCQ Results

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 6 Laps 2 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +01.435 3 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +02.797 4 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +05.755 5 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +07.135 6 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +07.972 7 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +11.119 8 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +11.757 9 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +12.074 10 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +17.051 11 Vincent Luhovey Kawasaki KX450 +19.293 12 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +23.849 13 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +27.245 14 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +30.159 15 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +30.921 16 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +32.136 17 Chad Saultz KTM 450 SX-F +34.116 18 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +34.781 19 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +36.811 20 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F DNS

450 Main

Adam Cianciarulo scored the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen. Chase Sexton was seventh at the end of the opening lap.

Aaron Plessinger took the lead early on lap two and immediately streaked away from Cianciarulo.

Webb got the better of Cianciarulo a couple of laps in, Tomac then pushed the Kawasaki man further back to fourth, then only a few turns later Tomac demoted Cianciarulo further back to fifth, then almost as quickly Sexton pushed the Kawasaki man further back to sixth.

Eli Tomac took second place from Webb just under five-minutes in. Barcia was right in that contest too as Sexton was chasing them down from behind. Meanwhile Aaron Plessinger had built a five-second lead…

Webb got back past Tomac. Barcia then pushed the defending champ back to fourth then a lap later took second place from Webb.

Jason Anderson went down seven-minutes in while running seventh and trying to pass his team-mate Adam Cianciarulo.

Chase Sexton was continuing to work his way forward. The Honda man got the better of Tomac, a lap later he demoted Webb, then took second place from Barcia on the following lap to move up to second place.

At this halfway point of the race Plessinger had nine-seconds on the now second placed Sexton. The Honda rider managed to reduce that gap to just over three-seconds by the penultimate lap. Then Plessinger went down!

Plessinger looked safely home but a mistake late on that penultimate lap saw the Red Bull KTM man in tears as he threw away a certain victory. Despite going down hard, Plessinger salvaged some points for his 13th place finish.

Chase Sexton inherited the lead and took the CRF450R home for a victory by over six-seconds ahead of Cooper Webb while Eli Tomac rounded out the podium ahead of Justin Barcia. Ken Roczen fifth.

Sexton may have won the Main but was awarded only 19-points for it as officials docked the Honda man seven-points for jumping on a red cross flag.

Webb’s 23 points for second place enabled him to increase his series lead over Eli Tomac to three-points, maintaining the red plate for a second-consecutive week and continuing his podium consistency.

Cooper Webb – P2

“It was disappointing for Aaron, he deserved to win tonight, and it was a crazy race. There was a lot of battling, I was just being smart, riding my race and I’m excited. It was a great race to maximise some points and I want to give it up for the Red Bull KTM team. There were fast laps at the beginning, I went down the middle of the whoops during the race and dialled that in, so that helped. I ended up in a good groove, so finishing on the podium was a strong result. I was just clicking my laps and, at the end of the day, it was a great race. We did what we needed to do, for sure, moving forward. Thank you to the fans tonight, too, they were awesome!”

Justin Barcia – P4

“It was a pretty good day. In the heat race I worked through the pack and got up to second. I was chasing first but ran out of time. In the main event I got off to about a fourth or fifth place start. I was charging hard and made a couple mistakes, then rode a little bit tight after that. I was in fourth getting close to third but ran out of time and the race was over. I’m looking forward to Seattle, as it’ll be my birthday weekend. I’m getting old and having a good time.”

Christian Craig – P6

“It started off pretty good. I was gelling with the track and feeling good in practice but rode tight in the heat and made some mistakes. I found my groove a little bit in the main after a mid-pack start. I came through the pack, clicked off my laps, and took advantage of mistakes. I didn’t ride my best but was consistent and able to work my way up to sixth. I need to work on attacking and being better.”

Aaron Plessinger – P13

“That one hurts, that one hurts a lot. I was riding so good and, man, I didn’t stand up in that rut the whole moto – I sat down and put my foot out… The one time I think it’s alright to stand up, it catches my foot and rips me right off the bike. I couldn’t believe it, flying through the air like that and I just tried to tuck, because it was a hard hit. I tried to get back up – I probably could have finished – but man, that hurts. You know, get back up on the saddle and I’ll get back up there in Seattle. I love it there, so don’t count me out, I’m not done yet. I was riding so good, I’m so proud of my riding and I love these fans. I could hear them the whole way! You know, it happens, we’ll be back with a vengeance. My starts are good, I’m good, my fitness is good… I’ve just gotta stay on the bike next time. Thank you to the fans, I wish I could have won it, but we’ll get them next year!”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 23 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +06.335 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +15.405 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +18.265 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +24.842 6 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +35.775 7 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 22 Laps 8 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +04.619 9 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +23.562 10 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +28.149 11 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +33.585 12 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +38.038 13 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +47.020 14 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +50.347 15 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +1m04.580 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 21 Laps 17 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +16.289 18 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +17.535 19 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +20.733 20 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +31.870 21 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +39.555 22 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 18 Laps

450 Championship Points