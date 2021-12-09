Carter & Hudson Thompson on the mend after rough weekend at The Bend

ASBK racing brothers Carter and Hudson Thompson have been released from hospital following their accidents at the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

Carter had looked like he’d be taking the challenge to Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and Dunlop Supersport 300 points leader Ben Baker this weekend after he qualified first in the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and second in the Supersport 300 class.

Carter has been a stand-out talent in the Australian Superbike Championship for the past three years having won the 2019 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, and being crowned 2020 R3 Cup champion.

He has also raced in the Asia Talent Cup where he has been successful, and will next year race in the European Talent Cup with the AGR Racing Team.

Carter kicked off his weekend with a fourth in race 1 of the R3 Cup. However in the first Supersport 300 race while leading he crashed an turn 14 on lap 4 but walked away from the accident.

Race 2 of the R3 Cup saw Carter have a major crash on lap 2 turn 13 with the race red flagged and Carter requiring medical assistance.

He was taken to Murray Bridge Hospital and then later transferred to North Adelaide’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken right collarbone and severe concussion before being released.

Hudson, who debuted in the Oceania Junior Cup this year, finished fifth in race 1, and scored the fastest lap time of race 2 with a time of 2:34.794 before he crashed at turn 6 on lap 4 in a pack of riders.

Nathan Thompson, his father, first feared he had broken his left ankle, but said it appears he has suffered ligament damage and was released from hospital Sunday night. Nathan said he believed that Carter’s initial impact with the circuit was the cause for the collarbone injury.

Nathan Thompson

“It’s been a tough weekend, they are feeling sore and sorry for themselves,” and that Hudson’s accident was just racing accident with no one to blame. “Thankfully Hudson’s ankle isn’t broken but he can’t weight bare on the ankle, and it looks like major ligament damage. He’s hobbling around here on crutches and looks like he’s going to be okay.

“Carter’s crash was pretty big, he remembers everything up until half a lap before the crash and is in good spirits with a broken collarbone and pretty severe concussion, so we will pop down to Westmead Hospital to make sure there is no dramas. He hit pretty hard initially and the bike is nearly a write-off. Thankfully his helmet did its job, but there are a few big cracks in it.”