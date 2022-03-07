2022 MXGP of Lombardia – Round 2 Report

Round 2 of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship kicked into action over the weekend at Lombardia, with Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts proving the dominant forces. For Gajser that meant retaining his MXGP lead, while Geerts picked up the red plate with 50-points moving him into the MX2 lead.

For Australian Mitch Evans this was another positive showing despite an unfortunate problem in qualifying meaning that he had an outside gate-pick and very little chance of starting inside the top 10. Still, the #43 wasn’t to be discouraged and he tried his hardest to get out of the gate well.

Race one went better, and as a result he was involved in a massive battle for the 10-15 positions, eventually taking home 13th after non-stop fighting. Race two didn’t start as well, but he worked himself forward from 22nd on lap one, into 15th by the time he finished, giving him a much-improved 12th overall.

After his superb performance one week earlier in England F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jed Beaton started race day impressively as he quickly moved forward from ninth to seventh in the first moto but he was eventually restricted to eleventh at the finish of the moto. Race 2 was a challenge too, with the rider never recovering after being sandwiched at the first corner of race two, only completing 12 laps and missing out on points.

2022 MXGP of Lombardia Highlights

MXGP Race 1

In the opening race of the MXGP class we saw Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado grab the Fox Holeshot ahead of Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing trio of Jeremy Seewer, Glenn Coldenhoff and Maxime Renaux.

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers was also right there in the mix and sitting in sixth position.

Seewer then dropped it and fell from third to eighth, as Prado set the fastest lap of the race and was 1.411 seconds ahead of Gajser who just could not find an opportunity for a pass. The gap then came down ever so slightly, but a new threat was emerging as Renaux started to edge closer to the leaders.

Further down the order, Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez got by Coldenhoff for fifth, as Coldenhoff began to fade. Seewer was next to get by the Dutchman as he continued his recovery after a crash early on in the heat. Coldenhoff eventually brought it home in 17th.

Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Arminas Jasikonis saw his day turn for the worse as he came into pitlane to DNF the race, following a crash earlier on, while his teammate Calvin Vlaanderen was fighting for spot inside the top 10.

But back with the leaders, Renaux was looking faster than both Prado and Gajser, as Gajser continued his struggle behind the young Spaniard.

Seewer then got by Fernandez and caught onto the back of Bogers but it took him until the end of the race to make a pass stick, as Bogers was quick to defend his position.

In terms of the leaders, there was no change until the chequered flag fell, with Gajser getting close to Prado on several occasions, but just not able to get it done. Prado took the win. Renaux kept with the leaders in third, as Seewer made some nice passes in the final stages of the race to finish fourth.

We also saw a nice battle for sixth between Bogers and DIGA PROCROSS KTM Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen who made a swift move on Bogers with two laps to go.

MXGP Race 2

In race two it was Henry Jacobi of JM Honda Racing who secured the second Fox Holeshot of the day ahead of Seewer and Gajser. Though Gajser was not taking any chances as he swiftly moved past Jacobi, who was already passed by Seewer.

Gajser then tried to make a move on the inside of Seewer, who was quick to respond, with the Swiss maintaining control of the lead. This only last a few moments as he later crashed, gifting Gajser first place. At that point Bogers was second with Jacobi fading to third.

Seewer picked himself up just ahead of Prado who got squeezed in the first corner. But back at the top end of the field, Renaux was looking to leave his mark, as he took second from Bogers.

Gajser then led Renaux, Bogers and Olsen who was right there in fourth, while Seewer and Prado continued to battle for seventh. Just ahead of them was Fernandez who got around Jacobi, as the German came under more fire from Seewer, who crashed in the same spot as he lost the lead.

The Honda riders looked fast, as Team HRC’s Gajser set the fastest lap of the race, while Fernandez from Honda 114 Motorsports set his personal best and was looking strong inside the top five.

Gajser then made a mistake and fell which saw him lose around three seconds in sector one, which was a gift to Renaux who was back on his heels. The Slovenian was able to respond quickly and before the end of the lap was 1.578 up on the Frenchman.

Further down the order Seewer was looking to re-group as he battled with Beta SDM Corse rider Jeremy Van Horebeek, while Prado started to close in on Olsen for fourth. In the final lap of the race it looked like Prado could get it done, but made a mistake and crashed.

Gajser went on to win the race with a 7.015 advantage over Renaux, as Bogers maintained third. Olsen also held on to fourth as Seewer was able to recover and come back to fifth.

A 2-1 result gave Gajser his second Grand Prix win of 2022, as Renaux celebrated his maiden podium in MXGP on the second spot, with Prado forced to settle for third as he came back to seventh in the second race.

Gajser continues to lead the championship with 94 points over Prado who has 82, with Renaux moving up to third in the standings.

Tim Gajser – P1

“I am really happy with how today went, finishing off with that second moto win and taking the overall with it. Honestly, I struggled a bit with getting the bike setup because this Mantova surface was different from previous races we’ve held here, but the team kept working and we found a good balance for the second moto and that really made a big difference. I also got two good starts which was critical here, so I didn’t have to pass too many guys as it was really difficult to make moves. In the first race it was a little frustrating, being so close to making a pass but not quite making it stick. Then in race two, I was in the lead before the end of the first lap and controlled the race. I made a little mistake but I was able to stay in front and just kept calm and then pulled away once again to go two-one and make it two GP wins out of two. I can’t wait to head to Argentina as that is a track I like and hopefully I can make it another win and keep hold of the red-plate.”

Maxime Renaux – P2

“I’m feeling good. First podium for me at my second GP. Second overall is really good and I am happy with it. Two solid races, third and second, so I am really happy with how it went. It’s a little bit sketchy coming on the track with the 450 for my first year and it’s not an easy task sometimes, but I am happy that I didn’t make any mistakes in both races, no crashes, which was really important and I’m happy with my first podium.”

Jorge Prado – P3

“The first moto was very good! I got the holeshot and won the moto. My start was not so great in the second moto, but I knew that I had the pace to get to the front. I was not too stressed about that. I got sand in my eyes and struggled with that through the race, then I made a mistake with three laps to go and lost a couple of positions. I am not really happy with the second moto, but the championship is going to be very long.”

Brian Bogers – P4

“I was really motivated today! I had a good start in the first moto and moved to fourth, but then I started to struggle a little bit. I finished seventh. I felt a lot better in the second moto and had another good start. I settled into third quite quickly and stayed there for the whole moto. I was really happy with that third. I missed the overall podium by five points, but hopefully we can get on there in the future.”

Jeremy Seewer – P5

“I actually feel really good with everything, but I just couldn’t make it happen this weekend. Made some stupid mistakes, but this is Mantova, many square edge bumps and riding with a scoop tyre on this surface. Looking at the positives, I was at the front of the start in both motos but messed it up twice with small tip overs in both races. It’s tough to come back through the pack on this track, so I did well to pass so many riders, but it wasn’t enough. It’s quite frustrating, but the season is long and I am still in the game, so that is the most important thing.”

Ben Watson – P10

“I’m just struggling to ride how I want to at the moment and to have that real fight in me. It’s disappointing for all of us; the bike’s working really good and everyone in the team is putting in 100% and sticking by me. The lap times were a little way off in practice and that gave me a bad gate-pick for Qualifying; each session leads onto the next and everyone knows the inside gate is a massive advantage here. I’m sure I was top-five into the first turn in race one but I was too far out and got pushed into the soft stuff. I tried to put it all behind me and I rode a lot better in race two with some good passes so we made progress even though I’m still far from where I ought to be… but we will get there.“

Mitch Evans – P12

“Much improved weekend for me in Lombardia, and I’m leaving here feeling a lot more positive about the rest of the year. The results still aren’t where I want them to be, but I felt like my riding was a lot better, and it was good to battle with these guys again. The first race especially was really intense and I was always fighting for my position, so that was fun and it was something I’ve missed when away from the series. Now, I have a weekend off to keep building before heading down to Argentina which is a track I have fond memories of.”

Pauls Jonass – P18

“The first moto was really quite okay! I struggled to get into a rhythm in the first couple of laps, but still passed some guys and finished in tenth. It was great to be back and I am looking forward to getting back onto the bike again.”

2022 MXGP of Lombardia Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 22 25 47 2 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 20 22 42 3 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 25 14 39 4 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 14 20 34 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 18 16 34 6 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN KTM 15 18 33 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 16 15 31 8 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 12 13 25 9 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 6 12 18 10 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 5 10 15 11 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 7 8 15 12 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 8 6 14 13 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 9 4 13 14 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 13 0 13 15 Lupino, Alessandro ITA BET 0 11 11 16 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 2 9 11 17 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 4 7 11 18 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 11 0 11 19 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 10 0 10 20 Koch, Tom GER KTM 1 5 6

MXGP Standings after Round 2

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 94 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 82 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 77 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 74 5 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 57 6 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 57 7 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 48 8 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 48 9 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 43 10 Forato, A. ITA GAS 41 11 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 40 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 33 13 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 32 14 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 28 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 26 16 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 23 17 Evans, M. AUS HON 18 18 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 13 19 Koch, Tom GER KTM 12 20 Lupino, A. ITA BET 11 21 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 11 22 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 10 23 Jasikonis, A. LTU YAM 3 24 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 2 25 Zonta, Filippo ITA GAS 1

MX2 Race 1

In MX2 race one, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who took the Fox Holeshot from F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo. But just behind the pair was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts who wasted no time to slip by the pair and take over the lead.

A few riders went down in the first corner, one of them being Stephen Rubini of Ship to Cycle Honda SR who eventually made his way back up to 16th by the end of the race.

Making a move with the leaders was SM Action Racing Team’s YUASA Battery rider Andrea Adamo who got by Horgmo to move into third position. Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini were next to get by Horgmo. But Guadagnini’s time at the sharp end of the field was cut short as he crashed and picked himself up in 15th.

De Wolf then continued his charged forward as he caught and passed Adamo for third, while Horgmo looked like he was getting closer to Adamo too but then was caught napping by Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk who passed him for fifth.

We then saw a nice battle among Horgmo, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder, Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup, Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting and Hakon Fredriksen of Honda 114 Motorsports.

Fredriksen was able to find a way past Gifting, as Van de Moosdijk, Horgmo and Längenfelder started to form a train behind Adamo who needed to be careful.

Back with the leaders, Geerts continued to control the race and was 8.541 seconds in front of Vialle who could not match the Belgian’s speed in the hard sand. Vialle then lost some time in the final laps which allowed de Wolf close enough to launch an attack. The pair were neck-to-neck as they crossed the line, but it was Vialle who held on to second, with de Wolf forced to settle for third.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, it was Vialle again who got the Fox Holeshot as he led Adamo, Gifting and de Wolf. Geerts was right there as well in fifth.

At the beginning Vialle was looking strong and was slowly breaking away from the group, as Geerts was looking to not lose track of the leader as he went by Gifting.

Vialle was getting comfortable in the lead with Adamo maintaining second position, but moments later we saw a huge crash from the race leader, which handed Adamo first place.

Vialle was sent high into the air and despite taking a hit on the ground, got back up and carried on with the race. Despite his best efforts, the best he could manage was 21st.

Geerts then managed to pass de Wolf for second and the pair caught onto the back of Adamo. The Italian did a great job to fend off both competitors as he held on to the lead for a further seven laps before Geerts was able to find a way through.

Meanwhile further down the field Längenfelder was doing great as he got onto the heels of Haarup for fifth, after an unlucky start which saw him outside the top 10 in the opening stages of the races.

de Wolf then took second from Adamo after a hard-fought battle, as Horgmo applied the pressure onto Guadagnini for ninth. While Längenfelder continued his fight to the top after passing Adamo and catching onto de Wolf.

In the final two laps we witnessed an intense battle between de Wolf and Längenfelder, with the pair pushing each other hard. It then got too much in the final lap, as de Wolf made a couple of mistakes and Längenfelder was not longer waiting around. He made a move for it and the pair collided which resulted in a crash for de Wolf. He eventually got going again in fourth.

Geerts went on to win the second race ahead of Längenfelder and Adamo.

With a perfect 1-1 scorecard, Geerts took the Grand Prix victory and also sealed the deal on the red plate, while Adamo celebrated his first ever podium in MX2 in second and de Wolf was third.

Jago Geerts – P1

“I am really happy about this weekend. I felt good on track the whole weekend. I had a good feeling all day, first in warm-up and then two solid races with two wins. It was a really positive day for me, and I also got the red plate which is a nice bonus. Now I’ll just try to keep working and try to keep it going like this.”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“It was a crazy day for me. The first race was a solid one, I just finished fourth but in the second one I started second, after Tom made a mistake and I took over the lead and when I was there, I gave it everything. Jago pushed a lot, and I struggled a little bit, but then he passed me, and I tried to follow him. Then Kay arrived and he also passed me, but I tried to follow, and I finished the race third. First podium here in Italy is crazy for me and for sure it is the best day of my life and I want to say thank you to everybody.”

Kay de Wolf – P3

“I did not have an easy Saturday at all, but we turned it around today. I had a good first moto and the riding was good in that second moto too, except for the fact that I made some small mistakes. I lost the focus a little bit. I got passed by [Simon] Langenfelder and wanted to pass him back, but we hit each other and I crashed. That dropped me from second overall to third. It was a tough pill to swallow, but I am happy to be on the podium.”

Simon Langenfelder – P4

“I did not have the best gate pick, especially for this track, but I had a good first corner in the first moto and was around tenth. I made some passes and got up to seventh, which I was happy with. My start in the second moto was a little bit worse. I made passes and then crashed around the halfway mark, but I was already feeling unbelievably good. I caught the riders ahead of me and finished second. It was an unbelievable feeling – I was so happy! I think that we made the best out of a bad weekend.”

Kevin Horgmo – P5

“I made a really good start in the first race but I rode a little too careful through the first few laps and that cost me a few places. I felt I had the speed to be top three; I just need to concentrate on those early laps. I was on my way up the field in race two until I made mistake and crashed but I fought back to clinch fifth overall. It was easy to make mistakes today; there were a lot of square-edged bumps and they caught out a lot of us at some time of the day. But I’m really happy with how we are progressing; I feel really comfortable on my Kawasaki and we have a good set-up on the suspension from Technical Touch; I just need to avoid making those mistakes. I’m really looking forward to Argentina; I’ve never been overseas before so it will be a new experience for me.“

Mikkel Haarup – P7

“Overall it was a decent weekend but there are a few things I need to work on. I was gaining on speed throughout the weekend but I need to improve my sprint laps in practice to earn a better gate-pick. I want to be in the top five and I’m so close; I know I have more.“

Mattia Guadagnini – P9

“It was not the best weekend for me. I just could not make it work today. I did not have the best start in the first moto, but I was around fifth and then I crashed. I made some passes and finished eleventh. My start was really bad in the second moto – I was not riding too bad in that one though. I finished ninth. I know that I am a lot better than this. I am sure that we will be at the front soon.”

Roan van de Moosdijk – P10

“The weekend actually started well, but then I hit my shoulder pretty hard in the qualifying heat and did not have a great gate pick for the races today. Somehow I started eighth or ninth in the first moto – the first half of that moto was really good. The pain got worse towards the end, but I still finished fifth. I crashed on the start in the second moto and came back to fifteenth. I just tried to salvage some points. I am looking forward to a weekend off before giving it my all in Argentina.”

Tom Vialle – P11

“A strange weekend. It started well with P2 on Saturday so I had a good place in the gate. The first moto was OK. 2nd again was good but I wasn’t that happy with my riding. We changed the bike a bit for the second moto and I felt better. I was leading but the jump take-off had been watered and it was still early in the race. It was a huge crash! I was very lucky. I’m thankful for that. We have Argentina next and a bit of time now to train and to continue to improve.”

2022 MXGP of Lombardia MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 25 25 50 2 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 18 20 38 3 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 20 18 38 4 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 14 22 36 5 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 15 13 28 6 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR HON 12 15 27 7 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 13 14 27 8 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 9 16 25 9 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA GAS 10 12 22 10 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED HUS 16 6 22 11 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 22 0 22 12 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 11 9 20 13 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 5 11 16 14 Polak, Petr CZE HON 6 8 14 15 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 2 10 12 16 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 7 5 12 17 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA KTM 4 7 11 18 Sydow, Jeremy GER KTM 8 2 10 19 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 0 4 4 20 Meier, Glen DEN KTM 1 3 4 21 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 3 0 3 22 Ludwig, Noah GER KTM 0 1 1

MX2 Standings after Round 2