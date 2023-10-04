Price and KTM extend contract

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have secured a contract extension with Toby Price that will see the Australian compete in the 2024 Dakar Rally. It will be Price’s 10th Dakar and his ninth riding for the factory team.

A two-time winner of the Dakar Rally, Toby Price has raced on KTM machinery for over 15 years. Enjoying huge success at home in Australia where he secured no less than five Australian Off-Road Championship titles, Toby then made his presence known on the world stage, representing his country at the 2014 ISDE where he topped the E3 category.

2016 saw Price dominate the Dakar Rally on his KTM 450 RALLY, winning five of the 14 stages and ultimately claiming victory by close to 40 minutes. In 2019, he took his second win at the world’s toughest cross-country rally, despite completing the event with a broken wrist.

Currently lying second overall in the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, where he trails the leader by just nine points, Toby will give his all at the final round of the series – the Rallye du Maroc – before switching his focus to the 2024 Dakar Rally, which will be held in Saudi Arabia from January 5-19.

Toby Price

“I’m definitely excited to have signed to race another Dakar with the Red Bull KTM team. I’ve been racing for KTM for 15 years now and for the factory since 2015, so it feels great to be able to race the biggest, toughest rally for them once again. It’s been a long journey with the KTM brand and one that I think it’s fair to say has brought both sides heaps of success along the way. With this contract extension signed now, I’m really looking forward to focusing on the Dakar early next year and hopefully keeping KTM up front.”

Andreas Hölzl – KTM AG Rally Team Manager

“Obviously, it’s great to have Toby confirmed to ride with the team at the 2024 Dakar Rally. I’ve known Toby for many years now and it’s safe to say his passion and commitment to the KTM brand is outstanding. The Dakar is unpredictable and incredibly tough, but as we’ve seen time and time again, Toby’s strength and willpower enables him to fight through and always deliver his best. This is going to be my first Dakar as Rally Team Manager and I’m so pleased that Toby will be part of the team. We’ll give it everything that’s for certain – we’re looking forward to January.”