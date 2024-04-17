2024 KTM RC 8C Special Edition

The super limited edition KTM RC 8C, which sold out in two-minutes in 2023, will be returning to Australia with an extremely limited number of the track machines available for order.

Only 200 of the ultra-exclusive KTM RC 8C track-day weapons were produced globally in the matt black colour variant, and 10 of these have been earmarked for Australian or New Zealand riders looking to tear up the tarmac.

The KTM RC 8C has been co-engineered in a close partnership with Krämer Motorcycles, boasting high-end racing componentry and paired with an enhanced LC8c production engine for easier maintenance and parts availability, combined with a brand new titanium Akrapovic exhaust system, revamped dashboard and GPS data-logger.

The second generation of the KTM RC 8C has advanced aerodynamics, an additional 7 hp for maximum power of 135 hp at 11,000 RPM (with 98 Nm of torque at 8,250 RPM), upgraded electronics including multiple settings of traction control, mapping, engine braking and the reverse Quick-shifter+, as well as even more weight-saving solutions meaning it tops the scales at 142 kg (dry) to increase its edge on-track.

In addition, riders will benefit from WP Pro components with the WP Apex Pro fork and shock dialled in to elevate comfort and confidence, while combined with the ever-agile and refined CrMo4 steel frame. Adjustability includes steering head offset of the CNC-machine triple clamps, alongside fully adjustable suspension. The braking department is handled by Brembo Stylema calipers and a RCS19 Corsa Corta master cylinder.

KTM RC 8C technical highlights

Revised LC8c DOHC inline twin-cylinder engine with titanium components and 7 hp performance increase to 135 hp at 11,000 RPM

Adjustable throttle response, traction/launch/anti-wheelie control and engine braking adjustment

New titanium Akrapovic exhaust system helping contribute to light 142 kg dry weight

Fresh WP PRO COMPONENTS hardware and new settings for optimised feel and stability at higher performance levels

High-quality Brembo brake system with Stylema calipers and a Corsa Costa master cylinder

Racing parts: Rims, chain, carbon front fender, CNC triple clamp, handlebar switches, new AIM tacho dashboard, race gearbox shifting pattern, air box and air filter, and parts prone to crash damage can be quickly replaced

KTM RC16-derived aerodynamics and black graphics with a distinctive orange frame

Pirelli Diablo racing tyres

Each model will come with a special serial number stamped onto the triple clamp

Contact your local authorised KTM dealer to order and secure yours today, with the extremely limited KTM RC 8C now available in Australia and New Zealand on a first come, first served basis. Visit www.ktm.com for more information.