2023 Desafio Ruta 40 – Stage Three

Toby Price has taken his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine to fifth at Stage Three of the Desafio Ruta 40, making a comeback after a disappointing Stage Two where damage to his shock forced the Aussie to wait for teammate Walkner to give him a hand to get moving again. Walkner was forced to forfeit his participation in the Desafio Ruta 40 due to FIM regulations for doing so.

Stage three of the 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 was all about the sand, including a 265-kilometer timed special. The looped special, starting and finishing in Belen, delivered a challenging route made up mostly of sandy tracks with a few sections of dunes. The relatively short but grueling stage demanded accurate navigation from all riders.

Stage Two’s issues cost the Australian over one hour to his rivals, and Toby Price was forced to play catch-up in Stage Three. As the 10th rider to enter the special, chasing down the riders ahead of him was never going to be easy.

Price focused on delivering a solid ride through the stage and navigated effectively, which resulted in an impressive fifth-place finish.

Toby Price – P5

“We’ve safely finished up stage three. But after yesterday’s mishap, we’re still an hour behind. I just need to get through these last two stages safely, with no injuries, and make it to the finish. All in all, nothing really crazy today, but I’m at the finish line and fit to fight another day.”

Tosha Schareina topped the stage and leads the overall, followed by Luciano Benavides, Ricky Brabec and Ross Branch.

Currently lying 13th in the provisional overall standings with two stages left to race, Toby’s goal over the final two days of the Desafio Ruta 40 will be one of damage limitation – complete the event as safely as possible and try to maximize his championship points.

Provisional Results – 2023 Desafio Ruta 40, Stage 3

Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 2:58:13 Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 2:59:53 +1:40 Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 3:00:05 +1:52 Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 3:06:11 +7:58 Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 3:08:13 +10:00

2023 Desafio Ruta 40 (after 3 of 5 stages) provisional