European campaign for Tom Edwards gets underway

Tom Edwards just wrapped up a 3-days of testing at the Andalucia Circuit in Spain where he joined his new team, D34G Racing for the first time.

This was also Edwards’ first time on his new Ducati Panigale V2, and he spent the weekend getting accustomed to his new ride.

Despite being new to the bike and track, Edwards’ showed promising signs of what’s ahead this year. He gained confidence and familiarity on the V2 and was able to push his limits, setting impressive lap times.

Tom Edwards

“I’m really happy with how the weekend went, I’m feeling right at home with my new team and bike.

“I meshed with the team straight away and we were quick to make the bike feel my own. It’s like we’re all friends and having fun but getting the job done.

“The Ducati is very different to what I’ve been riding so it took a little bit to get used to but I had a good feeling on the bike, I’m really happy with my pace and I’m confident that I’ll be fast this season.

“I have no doubt the D34G team and I will achieve great results together and I can’t wait to get back on it again in Barcelona in March.”

Edwards will now return home to join in on the WorldSBK festivities at Phillip Island in February and will host a season launch fundraiser event at home in Newcastle on March 1, inviting his sponsors and supporters for an epic night of fun before he sets sails back to Spain for his first race of the season.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

2024 WorldSBK Dates