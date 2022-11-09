Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes will ride for Kawasaki Puccetti Racing in the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Sykes began his career in the national championship, first in 125 and then in Supersport. In 2007 he moved to British SBK where he remained until 2008, scoring a total of three race wins and 16 podiums, before making his debut in World Superbike in 2009, a championship in which he remained until last year.

During his long and prestigious career, Tom was crowned Superbike World Champion in 2013 aboard a Kawasaki.

Over thirteen years in WorldSBK, Sykes competed in 355 races and amassed 34 race wins, 114 podiums and 51 pole positions. He has scored more Superpoles than any other rider in WorldSBK history.

After one season in BSB, Tom will now return to the world championship with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, both rider and team sharing the same desire to position at the very top of the series.

“I’m really happy to be joining Kawasaki Puccetti Racing and returning to the WorldSBK paddock. For years, I’ve been impressed by the way in which Manuel Puccetti manages his team and by the mentality with which he goes racing, as well as the team’s infrastructure of course. All aspects that mean I’m highly motivated ahead of the 2023 racing season.

“I also have another opportunity, in that I’ll be part of the Kawasaki family once more, building on a relationship that has always been very solid. I can’t wait to get started on this project and get to know the whole team.”

Manuel Puccetti

“It’s truly a great pleasure for me and the team to welcome a world champion like Tom Sykes. I’m sure that, together, we can learn and grow, also harnessing his significant testing experience to make our Ninja even more competitive. With a rider of his calibre, our goal can be nothing less than top five.

“We have already arranged a test schedule, starting in Jerez in December, when we will start to mould our Ninja around Tom. We will then continue with tests in the wind tunnel and further track tests in January. The entire team is very excited to welcome a top rider like Tom.

“I also want to thank Lucas Mahias for the four years we have spent together. We enjoyed success and satisfaction in Supersport while in Superbike, despite a positive performance overall, we had to deal with some injuries that prevented us from achieving the kind of results he and our team deserved. We wish Lucas all the very best for a bright future.”

An Official Pre-Season Test for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes will be held at Phillip Island ahead of the 1st Round, on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st of February.

Phillip Island will then open the season on the weekend of February 26, in conjunction with the opening round of the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship.

