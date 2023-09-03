Toni Bou crowned 2023 TrialGP World Champion

Toni Bou has wrapped up the 2023 TrialGP World Championship in Vertolaye, France, claiming the win and, with one round remaining, the title.

The Repsol Honda rider has 17 titles in the outdoor discipline and a total of 33, making him one of the most successful athletes in history.

This season, the Montesa Cota 4RT rider has claimed a total of 10 victories. Since Bou started competing with the Repsol Honda Team in 2007, he has won every title available, becoming the dominant force in trial riding.

In addition to his outdoor titles, he has another 17 with the Spanish national team in the Trial of Nations competition and a further 16 X-Trial.

In total, Bou has earned 141 victories in 252 events held in the Outdoor World Championships and 196 podiums.

Toni Bou

“I am very happy to win the title with a victory. It has been a very difficult year, with a difficult start in which Jaime Busto made it very tough for us. But we have achieved another title in the best way, with a victory, so I want to thank the team. As I always say, it would be impossible to maintain this level without all their support and effort.”

2023 TrialGP World Championship Standings