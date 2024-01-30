Portimao WorldSBK Test

Day Two – January 30, 2024

Toprak Razgatlioglu forged his way to the top of the time-sheets at Portimao overnight to finish up the final European pre-season test on a high. The Turk’s 1m39.189s under the lap record to finally push Ducati WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega off the top of the charts.

While this is no race win, it will still be an incredible shot in the arm for the BMW World Superbike project, and all who work inside the motorsport division at BMW Motorrad.

Marc Bongers – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director

“For sure, to come away with P1 in the list and four riders within the top ten makes me confident to start the season. We had some difficulties in December, namely testing in bad conditions and not having comparables to measure us against. We came to these tests with a good feeling but no proof where we were after the long winter. At Jerez and here at Portimão we luckily found good and stable weather conditions, luckily with most of the paddock being here because we need to know where we stand. We’ve been consistently in the top three with the fastest rider which is pleasing. Now we are packing everything up for Australia, a very different track with a new surface, with harder tyres than what we have used during these tests. So it will be a new situation but we have a lot of positives we can build on. It was also important to see that the setup we brought from Jerez worked immediately here. There are still things to improve, we even see some more potential but I am happy to see how the structure has been build up, I am happy to see how the entire team is working together and I am happy with the results. It makes me look very positively on the season. It will be hard, no doubt; we have seen last year how competitive the field is but we want to be with the competitors at the very top. I am confident that we will be there.”

The last race victory for BMW actually came at Portimao, when Michael van der Mark took the top step in 2021. And that 2021 victory had broken a drought that had stood since 2013, when Chaz Davies won at Nurburgring.

Christian Gonschor – Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was interesting and busy test days. The good thing was that we actually had six riders on the track simultaneously, operating up to a total of twelve BMW M 1000 RRs. This benefits us immensely for further development. With this setup, we were able to gather so much data and information that we can now make very rapid progress. I think it’s evident that we are making progress. We were consistently in the top three or top four, with Toprak mostly in first or second place from the first to the last minute in both Jerez de la Frontera and Portimão. It was nice to see our BMW racers always up there. It was also phenomenal to see during both tests that ideas generated in the race teams but not immediately tested were passed on to the test team. This approach is optimal, allowing us to support the race teams effectively. Among other things, we tested applications and provided feedback before the WorldSBK riders tried them. With the test team, we evaluated various chassis elements. Bradley (Smith) focused intensively on basic topics and couldn’t chase lap times much, but that’s not the core task of a test team anyway. Sylvain (Guintoli) pre-tested many things for the racing teams. All bikes were run with the new E40 fuel, which is mandatory in the WorldSBK starting this year. This also proved successful, and there were no technical problems. Overall, we can now travel to Phillip Island with confidence because the collaborative efforts of all involved of the past months are bearing fruit.”

Toprak’s immediate form on the bike will also buoy the hopes of other riders on the M 1000 RR who will, of course, be studying Toprak’s data closely in their own quests to find more speed. And there will be plenty of time to do that study, as now the bikes are about to get crated up and shipped to Australia, where teams will undergo one final pre-season test at the Phillip Island Circuit (19-20 February), before the season’s first races get underway at the same venue on the weekend of February 25th.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

“I have to say that I was also surprised when I saw the 1:39.2 with the SCX tyre. Before, I did a 1:39.8 with the SC0 tyre and then I said to the team, if I am feeling a little more grip with the SCX tyre, we will make a very good lap time. So we did. Then I wanted to try the Q tyre and we got one from the Bonovo team, thanks to them. We tried to do another good lap time with that but the bike setup is completely different and I had the feeling that the bike was just jumping because there was too much grip. But in general I am very happy. After this test, it looks like we are 99 per cent ready with the bike. But again, we are still learning, getting better every day. I don’t know how it will be in Phillip Island. We were very strong here on these two days. Also our pace on race tyres is really strong. But Phillip Island is completely different. We will see there, it is impossible to say anything before the race or the test. But in general, this atmosphere is very good, I am very happy and we did a very good job on these two days.”

Other headlines from testing overnight included a big spill for MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli. The Pramac Ducati rider, along with many of the other Ducati MotoGP pilots, had joined the WorldSBK regulars on track while riding lightly modified road bikes. Morbidelli spent the night at Faro Hospital under observation but it seems that he might have got lucky and avoided any major injuries.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued to impress, securing the second-fastest time with 1m39.275s. Bulega had topped the previous day of testing, and also both days earlier this month at Jerez, and indicated that he was not pushing to his maximum potential.

Nicolò Bulega

“I am very happy with what we have done in these tests. The feeling was very positive both on the race pace and in the time attack and this shows the good work done with the team. Now we are going to Australia, and I can’t wait to be on track at my favourite circuit. Goals? I want to have fun: this is my rookie year and I certainly won’t have the same pressure as the top riders.”

However, his team-mate Alvaro Bautista faced a more demanding day, finishing in the 15th place, after ongoing work with ballast configurations, compounded by his struggles with strength due to the compressed discs he suffered during testing late last year.

Alvaro Bautista

“I can’t say I’m particularly satisfied with this test. During the first day, the sensations were not negative as I felt I had taken a step forward compared to the two days at Jerez. Today, however, I couldn’t find a good feeling and even at a physical level things didn’t improve. I’ll try to work as best I can at home these 15 days to arrive in Australia in the best possible condition“.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) claimed the third spot focusing on race pace and crucial chassis adjustments. Meanwhile, team-mate Axel Bassani worked on adapting to the in-line four, but faced challenges, finishing 11th.

Alex Lowes

“We have been working hard this winter with my crew chief Pere on used tyre settings. The final day here at Portimao was the first day where he was pushing me to focus on finding some speed as well. The electronics work we did, the set up work we did; we have definitely improved our pace on used tyres. We didn’t know how that would affect our one lap pace but when we pushed on with a run on the SCQ tyre, I did a couple of laps in the 1’39s and my best ever lap here. So we have to be happy because the bike was working well. We finished our winter testing in Europe with our best day yet.”

Pere Riba – Crew Chief for Alex Lowes

“Our lap time at the end of this test was good, but we focused on the weakest points of our package at the start, and adapting the bike to the new rules. We focused in Jerez and here in Portimao with the same items. We improved the electronics and the balance, in terms of chassis, swing arm and some other measures. We worked with Showa, as always. I would say that I am very happy. In Jerez Alex already showed a very good performance. We now need to go to the races and ride under hotter conditions. But, it seems Alex is very consistent, very linear with the lap times. He is doing the same lap times on the second lap that he can do on the 18th lap, and this is something very impressive. A very important point is that I am always working with the rider feeling. I think he is talking very deeply with the bike, understanding when there is a new tyre, when the tyre is dropping, when the bike behaviour is changing – he understands it. He made a big effort and a lot of laps. Well done to Alex as he made a very good job, as did everybody in the team. Now we are ready to go to Australia and keep working. We still have a job to do, as always, because it never stops.”

Axel Bassani

“This test was good and the family of Kawasaki is really nice. You feel like you are home. I am really happy to be here. The bike is not easy right now and we have to improve a lot but we are testing the bike here to do this. All the team are pushing a lot to try to be first in WorldSBK, and we have a lot to do. The first test at Jerez was not easy because the bike was completely different from the one I rode before, but step-by-step I am starting to learn a lot about this machine. I have had to completely change my style of riding. I have to think about everything I have to do. Especially in these two last European test days in Portimao, we have worked a lot on that. We improved a lot. We are ready for the next test in Australia.”

Marcel Duinker – Crew Chief for Axel Bassani

“I am impressed the way Axel is managing all these tests because it not easy to jump into a factory team. He has shown his professionalism even in his youth and is really committed to the job. This is not the easiest track especially when you are fresh to a bike and still have to learn to manage the bike properly. Our bike has a unique character and it takes some time to get used to it. But especially on the final day of this test the bike and rider became closer and we made some small adjustments on the chassis set-up. We reconfirmed some items we had at Jerez. Especially today, we had the first race at Phillip Island in our minds and we are really preparing ourselves for the opening round. We did a long run and Axel started to change his riding style to be more suitable for the Ninja ZX-10RR. He learned a lot over these 15 laps. In the end we used some softer tyres and Axel was able to improve his lap time with each set of tyres. We can say we did a good job in this test and really prepared ourselves for Phillip Island.”

Yamaha witnessed a day of two halves, with Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) in fourth as the lead Yamaha rider. Remy put in a total of 168 laps across the two days.

Remy Gardner

“We had another positive test here in Portimao, we definitely enjoyed our time here in Portugal and in general the days of testing we had. On the final day we also focused on race performance, trying a long run. We’re still looking for the maximum performance, but I’m happy with the job done so far. Finally, I tried a flying lap as well; unfortunately I had some traffic on my fastest laps, but I’m satisfied overall with the lap time.”

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon) impressing throughout, securing sixth place, while team-mate Jonathan Rea faced technical issues in the morning but finished in seventh.

Andrea Locatelli

“It was an interesting test, especially today because I think we made a big improvement particularly in the long run – we did a really good job. I always had a really good feeling on my R1 in all the days, so this is the main point – and at the same time, we have been working well to be ready for Phillip Island. Let’s see what can happen there, it’s always a bit of a strange track, but to do a good job here in Portimão and Jerez was really important. It was the first time working with Tom and we are working very well together in these days, everything looks positive – we changed some things in the way of working, for him it was the first tests with me and with this bike but I already know it very well! We have a lot of data and completed very good long runs, with fast lap times every lap – so we can be happy with our work and now I am looking forward to the first round of the Championship.”

Jonathan Rea

“We lost a little bit of time today, but we just focused on what we could with our workload. I was not completely satisfied with the feeling out there, but I did a longer run to understand the tyre drop here and I got faster and faster during that – so there are some positives. I think we need to improve our “out and out” pace a bit, but I wasn’t completely comfortable as we are still looking to find that optimum set-up for my style. First time here at Portimão on my R1 threw a few curveballs from what I’m used to, so a little bit of work to do – but still happy, confident and relieved now that testing is finished and we can move on to focusing on Phillip Island. We still managed a lot of laps so I have to thank everyone on the team, from AP and my electronics engineer Davide to all the mechanics – they worked tirelessly all day to get through all the items! It has been super cool to be in full 2024 colours, kudos to Yamaha and Paul for getting the bike looking so nice – it feels real now riding on track that I have joined Yamaha and I’m enjoying it.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“All of the riders and teams have done a lot of mileage in four days across Jerez and Portimão – we’ve been really lucky with the weather and the conditions in general. The first “thanks” has to be to our Pata Prometeon Yamaha crew – tests are the hardest days for a race mechanic and these have been no different: lots of changes and some challenges, but the guys always give 100% and overall, we can be quite happy with the work completed. Loka’s test was smoother than Jonathan’s and this allowed him to complete two race distance simulations and a slightly wider test programme. He is riding really well, was very consistent and is looking to start the season strongly in Phillip Island. For JR, there were a few challenges to overcome for the first time at a different track with the R1 – and even if the ultimate lap time was disappointing by his extremely high standards – his consistency and ability to grind out very good lap times on old tyres is a positive sign not only for the demands of Phillip Island but the season as a whole. Now, there is a lot of work for the crew chiefs, electronics engineers and for Yamaha’s guys to ensure we go to Australia with the best start point possible. Testing is done, let’s go racing!”

Michael van der Mark, Razgatlioglu’s teammate, worked on bike setup and secured the fifth position overall.

Michael van der Mark

“I was really happy with the end of the day. Today we changed the setup of the bike, we had some ideas and we changed honestly the whole bike and immediately from the first lap that felt good. At the end of the day we were trying some new tyres, doing some good laps with the SCX and I felt happy. I felt good with the bike so I think I even could have gone a little bit quicker. But I am really happy. I am feeling more and more ready to race. Also doing so many laps in these perfect conditions I gained a lot of confidence again. I feel faster and more ready than last year. I feel that the old Mickey is coming back.”

Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff were ninth and tenth respectively, making for four BMW machines in the top ten.

Scott Redding

“Portimão was a lot more difficult than Jerez. We knew that there was a possibility that this could be the case but it is also good sometimes to have this in testing because you have the time to work. We tried a lot of different things and nothing was really hitting the spot. It was a bit of confusion with the tyres and the track grip so that made it a bit time consuming for us. We managed to try some test items which was also important to do. We have a bit more a clear direction with the parts for round one at Phillip Island. After two days we finally made a little bit of progress and it was good to finish knowing you’re making steps. Going to Phillip Island it will be interesting what characteristics the bike will give us. In Jerez everything was running pretty easy, here it seemed quite difficult, so it will be interesting to see what is the outcome of the bike. Regarding the situation of what the track grip gives us we’ve done a lot of work in both areas. I’m looking forward to going to Phillip Island now. I’ve really enjoyed my time here testing with the team, having a lot of fun, laughing a lot and working hard. Now I can’t wait to go racing.”

Garrett Gerloff

“The test here in Portugal has been a bit up and down. Yesterday I struggled more than I like to admit but we finally found a setting on the last run yesterday that set up today as a really good day. Especially in the beginning of the day I felt really strong and I felt like I had a decent pace. I’m just frustrated with the end of the day. I had a crash and after that we struggled getting both the bikes to work like they should. That’s frustrating a little bit but I know that I have a team that’s on top of it and looking to solve all the problems that we have before the bikes go on the crates to Australia. That’s not the way I wanted to end the test but we still have positive stuff from these days, so that’s good.”

Other notable performances include Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW), and Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) displayed strong performances completing the top 10, contributing to the anticipation of a competitive 2024 season.

Danilo Petrucci

“Yesterday, we tried new solutions to improve corner entry, but we didn’t find what we expected. Today, we returned to a more ‘standard’ solution, and I immediately felt better and I was able to be strong. The test in Portugal was an important proving ground because on this track, we struggle a lot due to numerous weight transfers and poor grip. Compared to a year ago, after the Portimao test, we look at the opening race in Australia with more confidence: I feel good, the team supports me at its best, and our race pace is good.”

Honda showed some small signs of improvement, with Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) and Iker Lecuona adjusting electronics and addressing traction issues.

Xavi Vierge

“After last week’s Jerez test the team put together a really good plan for us to follow here at Portimão. So yesterday we started by working on the base, looking for greater stability, and then we mainly focused on the electronics. I think we’ve taken a little step forward, working on our riding style to manage the traction issue a little better. Today we essentially continued in a similar vein, as without traction it’s hard to fully exploit the potential of the engine and tyres. Overall, and as I said after the Jerez test, the feeling on the bike is not bad. At the end of this test, I can say that we have more understanding and are moving in the right direction. We now have a huge amount of data to look at before Phillip Island, where I hope we can take a similar step to the one we’ve made from Jerez to Portimão.”

Iker Lecuona

“I’ve definitely completed a lot of laps over the two days here, and we’ve worked very hard. Unfortunately, despite the great efforts of everyone on the team, we cannot be satisfied with our result or performance. We were honestly expecting more, especially considering this is a track where I had a strong race last year. We still need to find a way to establish a good base setup to exploit the potential of the new bike. We have another two days to test at Phillip Island, although there it will be more about preparing for the first races. We will see. I’ll go to Australia with the best possible attitude though. It was nice to see some of the MotoGP guys here too. I chatted with the Marquez brothers, Luca Marini, and at one point I was on track at the same time as Rossi, which is always a pleasure”.

Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, representing the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team, faced a mixed day, with Mackenzie experiencing a delay due to a starting issue, while both riders missed the action on day one.

Tarran Mackenzie

“This test was mainly about getting used to the new bike, which for now is a mix of 2023 and 2024 parts, for a variety of reasons. We should have the full 2024 spec ready in time for Phillip Island. I ran in the engine this morning before making some laps this afternoon and working with the 2024 parts, so we now have some data we can use. We worked out a few small issues during the session and I think some of the new electronic components can really help too; I could see an improvement there. Unfortunately, today was cut a little short after I crashed but, like I say, it’s a matter of working to understand what we have and how we can exploit it.”

Adam Norrodin

“I’m happy with what has been my first real test, considering we didn’t complete many laps last time out at Jerez. We only really had a few hours in which to set up the bike, after running in the engine this morning and mounting some new parts yesterday, so we’re running a little behind everyone else. We improved every time we went out on track, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us. Everything is new for me, so there are many things I need to understand. We will receive some new parts in time for Phillip Island, which I hope can offer better feeling.”

The rest of the field, including Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Motocorsa Racing), Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven), Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), Brad Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team), and Philipp Oettl (GMT94 Yamaha), continued to work on various aspects of their setups and strategies during the test.

Top WorldSSP rider was Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team), ahead of Niccolo Antonelli (Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team).

Teams will undergo one final pre-season test at Phillip Island (19-20 February), before the season’s first races get underway at the picturesque venue between 23-25 February.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

Portimao WorldSBK Test Times

January 30, 2024

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW 1m39.189 2 Nicolò Bulega Ducati +0.086 3 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +0.332 4 Remy Gardner Yamaha +0.377 5 Michael van der Mark BMW +0.428 6 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.469 7 Jonathan Rea Yamaha +0.496 8 Danilo Petrucci Ducati +0.767 9 Scott Redding BMW +0.946 10 Garrett Gerloff BMW +0.947 11 Sam Lowes Honda +1.091 12 Axel Bassani Kawasaki +1.173 14 Xavi Vierge Honda +1.261 15 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +1.276 16 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +1.456 17 Andrea Iannone Ducati +1.465 18 Iker Lecuona Honda +1.472 19 Tito Rabat Kawasaki +1.520 20 Bradley Ray Yamaha +1.663 25 Philipp Ottl Yamaha +1.971 26 Sylvain Guintoli BMW +2.287 27 Bradley Smith BMW +2.529 31 Francesco Bagnaia +3.589 32 Fabio Di Giannantonio +3.714 33 Adrian Huertas Ducati +3.805 35 Franco Morbidelli +3.876 36 Marco Bezzecchi +4.083 37 Enea Bastianini +4.147 38 Luca Marini +4.194 39 Celestino Vietti +4.242 40 Tarran Mackenzie Honda +4.471 41 Niccolò Antoneli Ducati +5.351 42 Andrea Migno +5.451 43 Piotr Biesiekirski Ducati +5.456 45 Adam Norrodin Honda +6.223

Portimao WorldSBK Test Times

January 29, 2024

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Nicolò Bulega Ducati 1m39.913 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW +0.094 3 Jonathan Rea Yamaha +0.148 4 Remy Gardner Yamaha +0.355 5 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.357 6 Sam Lowes Honda +0.550 7 Michael van der Mark SMR +0.723 8 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.760 9 Xavi Vierge Honda +0.816 10 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +0.866 11 Bradley Ray Yamaha +1.114 12 Garrett Gerloff BMW +1.126 13 Iker Lecuona Honda +1.131 14 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +1.168 15 Scott Redding BMW +1.170 16 Danilo Petrucci Ducati +1.239 17 Andrea Iannone Ducati +1.295 18 Axel Bassani Kawasaki +1.392 19 Tito Rabat Ducati +1.571 20 Philipp Ottl Yamaha +1.823 22 Sylvain Guintoli BMW +2.189 22 Bradley Smith BMW +2.979 23 Francesco Bagnaia +3.177 24 Florian Marino Kawasaki +3.410 25 Luca Marini +3.438 26 Franco Morbidelli +3.516 27 Marco Bezzecchi +3.709 28 Enea Bastianini +3.751 29 Celestino Vietti +3.800 30 Fabio Di Giannantonio +3.827 31 Adrian Huertas Ducati V2 +3.893 32 Valentino Rossi Yamaha +4.790 33 Niccolò Antoneli +4.902 34 Andrea Migno +5.113 35 Piotr Biesiekirski Ducati +5.248 36 Tarran Mackenzie Honda +27.424

