4012 kilometres in 24 hours

Iván Cervantes, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador, has officially claimed the Guinness World Records title for ‘The greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’.

Riding a Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, Iván travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.

The motorcycle used for the attempt was a Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, chosen at random from the production line at Triumph’s factory in Hinckley, UK. Triumph claim that no special modifications were made to the bike, other than completing the recommended running-in and first-service schedule before the attempt was undertaken.

For the record attempt, features such as the 30 litre fuel tank and excellent wind protection were invaluable in ensuring Iván could continue riding, whatever challenges he encountered along the way.

Heated grips and seats provided additional comfort during the cold early-morning hours and unexpected downpours of rain along with high-intensity LED lights helping to illuminate the way in the darkness of the remote testing facility at Nardò.

The only maintenance required on the bike was a single, planned tyre change half way through the attempt, where the standard fit Metzeler Tourance Next tyres were refreshed as the rain started and night began to fall.

The existing world record of 3406.17km was achieved by American Carl Reese on February 26 2017, recording an average speed over 24 hours of 141.9km/h.

Riding consistently at speeds of over 200km/h at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, Cervantes surpassed the existing record with an incredible five hours to spare in the 24-hour window. Not content to simply beat the record, he set his sights on defining a new benchmark for this challenge – 4000km.

Iván Cervantes

“The Tiger 1200 GT Explorer was the perfect bike for this attempt. It’s very comfortable to ride for a long time. For sure, the hardest part was the weather, because it started to rain, but this bike has a very big screen and excellent protection, which helped me a lot. It is a very special bike for me. It’s not easy to ride for 24 hours in a row but, in the end, the record is mine with this amazing bike!”

In the five hours that followed, he proceeded to ride a further 606 km – essentially matching the existing record then continuing to ride the equivalent of the width of France in addition.

Stats/Facts

Attempt duration: 24 hours

Total distance travelled: 4012.53km

Location: High Speed Ring, Nardò Technical Center, Italy

Length of one lap: 12.649km

Number of laps: 317

Average speed over 24 hours: 167.79km/h

Number of pitstops: 18

Litres of fuel used: 520

Number of tyre changes: 1

Hours of sleep: 0

Nick Bloor – CEO, Triumph Motorcycles

“Iván’s achievement in taking the Guinness World Records title on the Tiger 1200 is simply incredible! His determination and perseverance have led him not only to beat the existing record, but to add almost 20 per cent to the distance travelled in 24 hours. An outstanding effort, and one that everyone at Triumph is incredibly proud to have supported.“