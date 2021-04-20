2021 Triumph Street Scrambler

Triumph Motorcycles have refined the Street Scrambler for 2021 and a special Sandstorm Edition has been added to the range. You would have to be quick on those though as only 775 are being released worldwide.

Launched in 2017 after a five-year hiatus, nearly 14,000 customers have chosen to take a new Street Scrambler home since that rebirth. The Street Scrambler is a more manageable and more affordable offering than the big-bore 1200 Scrambler offerings in the Triumph range while sharing a high level of specification and finish quality.

The Bonneville 900 engine gains Euro5 certfication and delivers improved fuel economy while matching its predecessors 65 horsepower at 7250 while mustering 80 Nm of torque right from the basement down at 3250 rpm.

Street Scrambler also scores a number of styling and detail changes, starting with a new aluminium side-panel number board embossed with the Street Scrambler logo.

New throttle-body finishes have been added along with beefier brushed aluminium headlight brackets.

The heel-guards are also new, while the seat runs a textured material specifically designed for adventure riding and runs the Triumph logo.

Street Scrambler Sandstorm Edition

The Street Scrambler Sandstorm Edition takes all the features of the 2021 while drawing inspiration from the ’60s desert racers.

A high level front mudguard is fitted for greater off-road prowess, alongside an aluminium sump guard which offers engine protection for more serious adventure or off-road riding. Looks pretty good too.

Rubber knee pads are standard, offering better grip of the bike and that classic look, while a headlight grill is fitted to help prevent damage from roost.

A tail tidy also cleans up the rear of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm Edition.

Just 775 of the 2021 Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition will be made worldwide and is expected to arrive in May. While the standard Street Scramblers are expected to arrive in either May or June with pricing yet to be released.

Street Scrambler Tech

The Street Scrambler runs the 900 cc liquid-cooled 270° parallel-twin Bonneville engine, matched to a five-speed gearbox and torque assist clutch. A high two-into-two exhaust keeps with the Scrambler theme and features stainless steel silencers.

41 mm cartridge forks offer 120 mm of travel on the front end and run rubber gaiters for the classic look. The twin-shock rear is preload adjustable and also offer 120 mm of travel. For longer travel suspension you’ll have to look at the Scrambler 1200 XE, which runs a pukka off-road ready 250 mm at each end.

A blacked out 19-inch spoked front wheel offers off-road cred and are shod with Metzeler Tourance rubber.

Brembo provide a four-piston front caliper and 310 mm rotor, while a Nissin two-piston floating caliper clamps the 255 mm rear. Both are backed by ABS.

Weight is up to 223 kg wet, a three-kilogram increase over the outgoing model. Fuel capacity remained 12-litres and the seat height is 790 mm from terra-firma.

Electronics include three ride modes – Road, Rain and Off-Road, which adjust throttle map and traction control presets thanks to Ride-by-Wire, with Off-Road mode turning both ABS and TC off. Modes are toggled via a dedicated button.

The traction control can also be turned off manually outside of Off-Road mode. Other features include an LED taillight, standard immobiliser unit and an underseat USB charging socket.

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Specifications

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Specifications Engine Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 900 cc Bore x Stroke 84.6 x 80 mm Compression 11.0:1 Maximum Power 65 PS / 64.1 bhp (47.8 kW) @ 7250 rpm Maximum Torque 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin high-level brushed stainless-steel silencers Final Drive O ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Gearbox Five-speed Frame Tubular steel, with twin cradles Swingarm Twin-sided steel fabrication Front Wheel Spoked steel rims, 19’’ x 2.5’’ Rear Wheel Spoked steel rims, 17’’ x 4.25’’ Front Tyre 100/90-19 Metzeler Tourance Rear Tyre 150/70 R17 Metzeler Tourance Front Suspension 41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel Rear Suspension Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel Front Brakes Single 310mm floating disc, Brembo 4-piston fixed axial caliper, ABS Rear Brakes Single 255mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments Analogue speedometer with LCD multi-functional display Length 2125 mm Width (Handlebars) 835 mm Height Without Mirrors 1180 mm Seat Height 790 mm Wheelbase 1445 mm Rake 25.6 ° Trail 109 mm Wet weight 223 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres Fuel Consumption 4.3 litres / 100 km CO2 Figures 99 g/km Standard EURO 5 Service Service interval 10,000 miles / 16,000km / 12 months

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Gallery