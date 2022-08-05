Triumph’s 765 Moto2 engine ramps up performance

Triumph have announced a raft of performance developments to the 765 cc triple Moto2 engine to increase revs and power, ahead of the Monster Energy British Grand Prix.

Since the start of the Triumph triple-powered era in 2019, the 765 cc engine has redefined the class with 68 new lap and outright records set, 20 different winners and the first ever 300+ km/h top speed.

The Triumph triple has drawn praise for closing the gap to the MotoGP category in terms of performance and required riding style, becoming more relevant in the series’ role as a feeder category.

Steve Sargent – Triumph’s Chief Product Officer

“We are incredibly proud of the way that our 765cc triple engine has redefined the Moto2 category, making it faster, more competitive and better sounding. To have achieved so many lap records, and a top speed equivalent to more than 100km/h per cylinder, is something we are very satisfied with since Triumph started powering the class from the 2019 season. When there’s such a fundamental change to a category everyone embarks upon a journey of learning – the riders and teams in terms of becoming attuned to the characteristics of the triple and optimising the overall package of engine, electronics and tyres, and us as Triumph in terms of performance potential and reliability. We have achieved very nearly 1 million competitive kilometres on the current-spec 765cc Moto2 engine and that gives us enormous confidence as we take this next step to the give the riders something they all want – more revs and more power. We look forward to seeing yet more lap records fall as laptimes get faster, and how more power gives riders more freedom to create overtaking opportunities and are excited to begin the next chapter of Moto2 powered by Triumph.”

Already marking a significant step up in terms of power when the 765cc engine was announced as powering Moto2 from the start of 2019, this latest raft of developments from Triumph will give the riders even more after four seasons of optimising the current performance package of engine, electronics and tyres.

The latest developments improve the top end of the engine, increasing compression ratio with a new cylinder head, longer valves to increase lift along with a new camshaft profile, and revised valve springs.

To maintain the engine’s impressive reliability record, having already completed nearly one million competitive Moto2 kilometres, further improvements focus on the pistons, conrods and crankshaft to cope with the higher piston pressure of 90 BAR (up from 85 BAR).

Carlos Ezpeleta – Dorna Sports Managing Director

“Since the start of the Triumph era in Moto2, we’ve been very satisfied with the performance, and reliability, of the Triumph 765cc triple and the lap records speak for themselves. It’s important that Moto2 is a spectacle in its own right and that it provides a relevant platform to develop the next generation of MotoGP riders and this new announcement of more engine power goes even further in achieving both of those objectives. We’re very happy with the work of Triumph in powering Moto2 and to see the way that they are constantly evaluating and improving.”

The Triumph Moto2 765cc race engine is a development of the Street Triple RS 765 cc road motorcycle and produces more than 140PS and the same visceral soundtrack.

The Triumph Triple Trophy, which continues to run alongside the Moto2 World Championship, has a new metric for 2022, awarding points for best race progression from starting position to finish.

This has already highlighted some remarkable performances, such as Jeremy Alcoba climbing 20 places in the Grand Prix of Portugal and Joe Roberts climbing 17 positions at Le Mans, and these latest engine developments aim to offer more opportunities for overtaking.

For 2022, the Triumph Triple Trophy points structure has been revised as follows:

Best race progression from start to finish: Seven points for the rider or riders making up the most positions from race start to chequered flag

Pole position: Six points for the rider who qualifies on pole

Fastest race lap: Five points for the fastest rider/riders in case of an equal fastest lap

The winner – the rider who has achieved the greatest number of points throughout the season – will be awarded a custom-liveried Triumph Street Triple RS motorcycle which is powered by the 765cc triple engine from which the Moto2 powerplant is derived.

2022 MotoGP Calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit 06 March Qatar Losail International Circuit 20 March Indonesia Mandalika International Street Circuit 03 April Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 10 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 24 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit 01 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 15 May France Le Mans 29 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello 05 June Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya 19 June Germany Sachsenring 26 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 07 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 21 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 04 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 18 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón 25 September Japan Twin Ring Motegi 02 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 16 October Australia Phillip Island 23 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 06 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Torm o

Monster Energy British Grand Prix Schedule

Friday

Time Class Event 1800 Moto3 FP1 1855 MotoGP FP1 1955 Moto2 FP1 2215 Moto3 FP2 2310 MotoGP FP2 0010 (Sat) Moto2 FP2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1800 Moto3 FP3 1855 MotoGP FP3 1955 Moto2 FP3 2135 Moto3 Q1 2200 Moto3 Q2 2230 MotoGP FP4 2310 MotoGP Q1 2335 MotoGP Q2 0010 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0035 (Sun) Moto2 Q2

Sunday

Time Class Event 1820 Moto3 WUP 1840 MotoGP WUP 1910 Moto2 WUP 2020 Moto3 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 Moto2 Race

Moto2 Championship Points Standings