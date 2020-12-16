Moto2 2020

Seven different Moto2 Grand Prix winners and 11 new lap records set. A new World Champion in Enea Bastianini, crowned from a title fight that went to the very last race of the season and where Luca Marini and Sam Lowes in second and third but finished tied on points.

Over 200,000 kilometres of flat-out racing over a condensed season of 15 rounds, 14 of which (with the exception of the opener in Qatar) were squeezed into just four relentless months.

With an off-season of development after a game-changing inaugural year, the 2020 season started with a scorching pace thanks to Triumph softening the rev-limit on downshifts on the 765cc triple engines, and the benefit of one year’s worth of data for the teams and riders.

Recognising the closeness of competition and the depth of talent in Moto2, Triumph also launched the Triumph Triple Trophy in 2020 to run alongside the World Championship. Recognising standout performances throughout each weekend, it awards points to riders setting the fastest top speed, pole position and the fastest lap of the race.

Marco Bezzecchi came to the fore with a series of fastest top speeds (often shared with multiple riders such is the parity of the engines), building an unassailable lead to win himself a Street Triple RS, the machine from which his 765cc triple race engine is derived. The Triumph Triple Trophy will run again in 2021 with the same objectives.

As more riders graduate into the MotoGP category for the 2021 season, the fact that the Triumph engines have made the Moto2 category much closer to MotoGP was clear to see in 2020. Last year’s Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez scored a pair of fantastic podium finishes in his maiden year, and 2019 runner-up Brad Binder went one better and took victory in his rookie season (the first time this has happened since Marc Marquez in 2013), proving just how much the gap between the classes has shrunk and how well Moto2 prepares riders for a premier category promotion.

As the dust settles on this whirlwind season, work continues behind the scenes for teams, riders and Triumph to make next season faster still. The date of 16 March 2021 is set for Moto2 to return at the official test at Jerez, Spain, just 12 days before the race to crown the next World Champion begins all over again under the floodlights of Qatar.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer

“Firstly I would like to show huge appreciation and respect to Dorna for being able to organise the 2020 Championship in what was the most difficult of circumstances. I am sure that fans around the world appreciated the opportunity to enjoy a truly thrilling racing season at a time when everyone needed something positive in their lives. And what a season it was. So many twists and turns in the Championship and so many different race winners and riders on the Podium. A Championship that went down to the wire in a thrilling finale in Portugal and a worthy Champion in Enea Bastianini. Congratulations also to Marco Bezzecchi as the first winner of the Triumph Triple Trophy. Really pleased to see the Triumph powered Moto2 bikes continue to break lap records and push the performance of Moto2 forwards. We are now looking forward to a successful 2021 and a chance for fans to once again see and hear a grid of Triumph Triples in Moto2 racing action.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Managing Director, Dorna Sports

“The introduction of the Triumph engine in the FIM Moto2 World Championship has been positive for all parties. The category has since become more aligned with the other Grand Prix classes in terms of rider progression to the premier class and both teams and chassis manufacturers have been supportive of the decision since the beginning. From a Championship management perspective it’s been great to include one more manufacturer in the paddock, especially one with a great racing history and a distinct personality like Triumph. On the technical side there has also been an increase in performance and the racing has also improved, as we’ve seen this year, with the Championship battle going down to the last race with four contenders. There is constant monitoring of the engines and their parameters, with the continuous target of maintaining safety, equality and reliability, and we can only hope that our incredible level of current success continues. We think that in 2021 we can gain more experience and hopefully introduce some improvements for the next term, which we will hopefully be able to finalise soon.”