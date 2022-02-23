Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition

Triumph has revealed yet another limited-edition overnight and this time around it is the succesful Speed Twin model that has come in for some special treatment.

Most of the Triumph specials of late have spawned from a collaboration with another company and that remains true in this case, meet the Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition.

Breitling has played a pioneering role in the development of the modern chronograph, matched by Triumph’s indelible impact in shaping the evolution of the motorcycle.

Breitling has produced a watch to also celebrate the partnership with Triumph and Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition owners can obtain a timepiece numbered to match the serial number of their motorcycle.

Colour matched using a spectrograph to an original 1950’s Triumph factory paint sample book, using a mint condition colour chip of the original Thunderbird paint option. The Polychromatic Blue is a custom mixed colour, hand masked and painted with a matching jet black stripe and Breitling script. This unique limited-edition scheme is complemented by exquisite hand painted detailing applied by lead Triumph paint team artist Gary Devine, and a jet black side panel and headlamp bowl.

Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition comes with higher specification fully adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension units, with gloss black springs, and all the latest generation Speed Twin upgrades, including more power and higher performance, higher specification brakes, suspension and tyres, enhanced technology and even more beautiful detailing.

The Breitling limited edition Speed Twin features Billet machined aluminium clutch and alternator embellishers with a subtle dark anodised finish. Bespoke for the Breitling edition models, exquisitely machined Breitling branding provides additional distinctiveness.

Perforated black leather seat with contrast grey stitching, complementing the Breitling edition watch strap, with pillowed ribbed detailing and black single stitching detail with an elegant Breitling “B” embroidered branding.

Strictly limited to 270 motorcycles worldwide, each Breitling edition Speed Twin is completely unique, featuring an individually numbered handlebar clamp and each of them will come with a one-of-a-kind certificate of authenticity, carrying the signature of Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO Nick Bloor and Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling.

The limited number available, 270, celebrates the acclaimed Speed Twin’s 270-degree parallel twin engine. All Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition owners will also have the unique opportunity (if requested by August 22, 2022 / first ownership) to purchase their own Breitling Top Time Triumph limited-edition chronograph with a personalised matching edition number.