Triumph TE-1

Triumph have now drawn a line under the fourth and final phase of development with their TE-1 electric development project.

They claim to have surpassed all their development goals in conjunction with their development partners, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd, and WMG, University of Warwick.

A 100 mile+ range (160 km), 175 horsepower and a 20-minute charge time from 0-80 per cent all sounds amazing and even more so when combined with a very reasonable 220 kilogram weight. That’s lighter than the recently revealed Ducati MotoE bike that will race next year.

Triumph have managed to produce that in the TE-1 but at this point you are never going to be able to buy one!

That’s because the project was primarily all about a learning experience for the development partners and Triumph’s engineers. A process where they navigate the engineering challenges that producing an exciting and practical EV presents while building up a significant bank of intellectual and property and humint along the way that will help prepare their engineers for an EV future.

I would also imagine it might prove a bit expensive….

Visually it is unmistakably Triumph and the British manufacturer modelled the ergonomics, geometry and weight distribution of a Speed Triple while following the diminutive proportions of their Street Triple.

Engineers mapped the EV powertrain to also simulate the throttle and torque delivery of their Speed Triple 1200 RS. On the TE-1 torque peaks at 109 Nm which helps propel the 220 kg machine to 100 km/h in 3.7-seconds.

Regenerative braking capability is also on offer and something that Triumph will continue to develop as they plan for an EV future down the track.

Despite the TE-1 being a prototype engineers also used the exercise to implement and refine useful walk and reverse modes along with the customary power modes, traction control and wheel lift control stability aids.

The project was funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK and was set up to create ground-breaking developments in specialist electric motorcycle engineering and innovative integrated technology design.

Steve Sargent – Triumph Chief Product Officer

“We’ve already seen an incredibly positive reaction to the TE-1 prototype from motorcyclists all around the world, where many people are telling us that for the first time, they are seeing an electric motorcycle as desirable, and something that they would genuinely want to own.

“Being the first step in our journey towards developing our future approach to electric powertrain technology, the TE-1 prototype – and the incredible results it has achieved in its intensive testing programme – has provided crucial insights and capabilities that will ultimately guide our future development.

“Of course, the final production motorcycle will not be exactly what you see here today but, rest assured, the models we do develop will encompass all of its learnings and its exciting dynamic spirit.”

Nick Bloor – CEO, Triumph Motorcycles

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to share such positive outcomes from the completion of Project Triumph TE1, where the prototype demonstrator has exceeded many of our initial targets and expectations. Everyone on the team is thrilled with the results we’ve achieved with our partners, and how the outcomes of the project will feed into the electric future to come from Triumph.”