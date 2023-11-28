2024 Triumph TF 250-X

After what seemed like an endless gestation period Triumph finally revealed the new thoroughbred from the Hinckley stables overnight and, while the bloodline may not go back too far, the DNA is well-proven thanks to the likes of KYB, Brembo, DID, ProTaper, ODI, Exedy and Galfer.

Triumph is not backwards in coming forwards about the potential of their new bike claiming that their new TF 250-X has ‘a class-leading power to weight ratio and the most complete specification package ever’. While they haven’t released the claimed power numbers they have stated the TF 250-X hits the scales at 104 kg wet.

Sporting a 78 mm bore the forged aluminium Triumph piston sits between the Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki options at 77 mm, the Honda at 79 mm, and the KTM’s large 81 mm bore. The Austrian machine is generally seen as the current leader when it comes to all-out horsepower from a 250 four-stroke with a claimed 47 ponies. To match or best that with a smaller bore with less combustion chamber area for its titanium valves is going to be difficult.

Triumph is quoting a compression ratio of 14.4:1 for their new electric start mill, a number that only KTM surpass at 14.5:1. Most of the Japanese options are in the high 13s.

Where KTM uses a 44 mm Keihin throttle body and Yamaha a Mikuni, Triumph has partnered with Dell’Orto for their fuel delivery. Access to the air filter requires no tools.

Triumph is aiming to step things up on the electronics front with traction control, launch control, quick-shifter and riding modes. APP-controlled engine management is also available via an MX Tune Pro accessory with real-time engine sensor information displayed on your smartphone along with ten additional engine maps.

Triumph have used a five-speed gearbox which has been common across the 250 four-stroke class for some time now.

Well-proven 48 mm AOS KYB coil spring forks offer compression and rebound adjustment along with 310 mm of travel. At the rear, a KYB shock offers both high and low-speed compression adjustment along with rebound clickers and 305 mm of travel.

Triumph have also followed the Japanese route with an alloy twin-cradle frame but the design of it does seem to be a little different to what we have seen before and is TIG welded by hand.

The swing-arm is hydroforged while the triple clamps are forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminium and the DID rims have machined alloy hubs.

The bars are ProTaper ACF carbon core items fitted with ODI half-waffle lock-on grips.

Seat height is 960 mm and the bike rides on a wheelbase measuring 1492 mm. Rake is 27.4 degrees and the trail 116 mm.

The premium Brembo braking system features a twin-piston 24mm floating front caliper, a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper and Galfer 260mm front and 220mm rear discs.

Of course the big questions for Aussies are when does the version with a headlight and tuned for enduro land? And how far away is the 450…?

We can’t answer you those questions just yet, but we can tell you that the TF 250-X is expected to land in Australia late in the first quarter or 2024 and will sell from $13,750. We also believe that the TF 250-X will be raced in the Australian Motocross Championship next year…

Triumph TF 250-X Specifications

Engine & Transmision Type Single cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC Capacity 249.95cc Bore 78mm Stroke 52.3mm Compression ratio 14.4 System Dell’Orto EFI Exhaust Single silencer Final drive 13/48 Clutch Wet, multi-plate Belleville spring Gearbox 5-speed Chassis Frame Aluminium, spine Swingarm Aluminium fabrication Front wheel 21″ x 1.6″ Rear wheel 19″ x 1.85″ Front tyre 80/100 – 21 Rear tyre 100/90 – 19 Front suspension KYB 48mm coil spring fork, compression/rebound adjustment, 310mm travel Rear suspension KYB coil, compression adjustment (H and L Speed), rebound adjustment, 305mm travel Front brake Brembo twin 24mm piston, 260mm disc Rear brake Brembo single 26mm piston, 220mm disc Instrument display and functions Hour meter, multifunction switch cubes Dimensions & Weights Width handlebars 836mm Height 1270mm Seat height 960mm Wheelbase 1492mm Rake 27.4º Trail 116mm Wet weight 104kg Tank capacity 7.0L

Triumph TF 250-X Gallery