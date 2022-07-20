Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Review

Bike Review by Wayne Vickers – Images RbMotoLens

The mid-capacity, multi-cylinder and learner legal Adventure bike segment is really coming alive. Alongside bikes like Yamaha’s hugely successful Tenere 700, Honda’s very much underrated CB500X and Suzuki’s venerable 650 V-Strom, we now have Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660. Oh – we also have the upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 660 soon to land that we’ll be throwing a leg over at our first opportunity.

But as we know, there is a lot of variability even among the Adventure bikes category when it comes to capability – as not all bikes have the same brief. In the case of Triumph’s new arrival – it’s aimed at the opposite end of the adventure spectrum to Yamaha’s Tenere. Whereas the T7 sets it’s sights very much off the sealed stuff, the Tiger Sport is aimed more at the touring side of things. The ‘Sport’ in the name is a bit of a giveaway, it being used to describe Triumphs more road oriented long travel bikes. Think the Tiger 850 Sport (current) and 1050 Sport (past model).

The new 660 is in fact, a bit of an all rounder. Based on the same LAMS ready platform I loved when I reviewed the new Trident, mechanically it’s a lovely bit of kit. But whereas the Trident was a naked ‘roadster’, this version is spec’d and dressed quite differently. We’re talking:

Lovely smooth 660 cc triple pumping out 55 horses and 62 Nm

Showa forks and shock, 150 mm travel each end, remote preload adjustment on the shock

A 17 litre tank for comfortable 350 km range

Generous weather protection including a tool less adjustable front screen

Comfortable seat and generous pillion comfort and grab rails

I won’t dwell on the driveline too much as I talked about it enough in the Trident review, suffice to say it’s a delight. Super smooth engine and beautifully fuelled. Lovely bottom end and solid power from around three thousand revs up. No need to wring its neck up top – use the bottom end and mid range as that is where it is at its best in this tune.

The only thing I will say on the driveline is that I found the gearbox a little stiff on my test example, but worth noting that it was beginning to loosen up after I added another 1000+ kms to it…I did notice that first gear is really quite low. More noticeable than I remember being on the Trident to be honest. To the point I ended up starting in second gear in traffic a lot of the time. The motor is certainly up for that. It was nice for crawling along though without the need for slipping the clutch.

Throw the leg over and it’s everything you’d hope for – really quite comfy, light on its feet despite a stated 206 kg wet weight, nice upright riding position no doubt helped by those rather tall bar risers (and they are bloody tall once you get a look at them!).

Move away from standstill and it feels super solid. Build quality overall feels and looks every bit as great as we’ve come to expect from Triumph. And somehow despite being quite a compact thing, it’s also nice and roomy. No, it’s not spacious like the 850/900, but there is ample room – to the point that even after long days in the saddle I was able to hop off feeling fresh.

Controls are nice and light too. And like the Trident – I quite like that dash design (although it’s a different design). It’s on the simple end of the spectrum, but is easy to read and has all you need. You can cycle through displays on the lower screen to focus on what you’d like to see. Easy peasy. Electronics wise you’re actually a bit limited between road and rain modes, but you do also get the option to dive into settings and turn TC and ABS off should the mood take you. That does take some solid button pressing though… and it doesn’t remember your settings once you key off. So Triumph aren’t expecting buyers to be doing that often.

That screen is nice and tall. Surprisingly I found myself copping a bit of buffeting when it was fully raised, but none at all at its lowest position. A bit counter-intuitive, so have a play around and find what works for you. The whole front fairing treatment provides a good amount of weather protection, from both wind and rain.

The brakes are the same twin Nissin two piston 310 mm jobbies up front and 255 mm disc up the back found on the Trident, which are just as good in this variant despite it having another 15 kegs of bulk.

Handling is surprisingly agile and composed. Despite being longer travel than its brother from another mother, it’s nicely balanced and damped out of the box. Around town and at anything below eight or nine tenths on the road it’s a very pleasant thing. And that remote pre-load adjuster is a very welcome touch. Got a pillion or some luggage? A quick twist and you’re sorted. Noice.

The suspension spec only starts to show its limitations when you start pedaling hard. At that point on rougher roads it can get a little wallowy and unsettled, but realistically, that’s probably at a speed beyond the capability of most riders looking at a LAMS Adventure Tourer. So take that with the requisite small amount of sodium chloride.

What they are likely to be doing though, is taking this on pretty much any road they care to explore. No it wont want you heading for hard core 4wd areas or rutted fire trails. Not with those OEM tyres anyway. But it will easily tackle any moderate gravel roads with that level of suspension travel and comfort. And that low seat height translates to easy manoeuvrability and inspires a tonne of confidence that in fact you CAN go anywhere. Throw on a set of more dual purpose treads and you’d be able to take this to some surprising places I’d reckon.

Comes with an impressive list of available accessories too, including some rather schmick looking panniers that slot in directly to the mount positions you can see in the pics.

Last thoughts? Well the Trident is selling well, with over 12,500 shipped worldwide. This new Tiger Sport adds another small capacity option alongside it for the entry level, or the more diminutive rider who wants a quality bit of kit. At fourteen and a half grand it’s about $1500 up on the Trident, and is starting to edge up there in price for sure, but I still think that’s still pretty decent value for what you get.

Cheap to run too. Very frugal on the juice and it will be gentle on tyres I’d suggest. It comes with sixteen thousand Kay service intervals too which will keep costs down.

It’s a worthy option. I can’t help but wonder what a full spec non LAMS Rally version would be like though… pretty please?

I like the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 because:

That lovely little triple engine

Super comfy and easy to ride

It’s a good option for an all rounder, capable of touring, just as happy commuting

I’d like the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 more if:

Is cruise control becoming expected for any touring capable bike these days? Probably

Not a lot to fault here to be honest.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications