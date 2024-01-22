Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X arrive

The new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have arrived in Australian Triumph Motorcycle dealerships. The new learner legal models retail for $8,990 and $9,990 ride-away respectively, offering exceptional value for new riders.

The two bikes mark Triumph’s entry into the smaller capacity LAMS segment, having only offered 660 cc triple-cylinder offerings until now which only really competed with the 650 class. Now they have an answer to the slew of 350 cc-500 cc options.

The new Speed 400 offers a roadster option, with cast wheels and Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres, iconic Triumph styling and introduces the new 398 cc single-cylinder, producing 29.4 kW and 37.5 Nm of torque.

Highlights include big-piston forks and a preload-adjustable rear shock, a four-piston front brake caliper, manageable 790 mm seat height and 170 kg wet weight.

The Scrambler 400 X takes things a little further, built on the same platform but featuring longer travel suspension, 19-inch front wheel, longer wheelbase, Metzeler Karoo Street rubber as standard fitment, taller 835 mm seat height and a host of scrambler specific extras. Those do bump the weight up to a still reasonable 179 kg.

Both bikes run an analogue/LCD dash, dual channel ABS, Ride-by-Wire, switchable traction control, USB charging socket, full LED lighting and immobiliser.

The Speed 400 will come in a two-tone paint scheme, with the option of Carnival Red, Caspian Blue or Phantom Black. The Scrambler 400 X runs the Triumph Scrambler tank stripe and badge, in Matt Khaki Green with Fusion White, Carnival Red with Phantom Black, or Phantom Black and Silver Ice. Service intervals will fall at 16,000 km, alongside a two-year warranty.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles Chief Commercial Officer

“The response to the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X has been phenomenal and we know that customers across the world have been eagerly awaiting the price. We want to make these bikes as accessible and competitive as possible, and we hope these prices will surprise and excite potential customers in every market. We believe we’re offering incredible value, both in terms of initial purchase price and overall cost of ownership. We’re confident that a whole new generation of Triumph riders will soon be enjoying Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.”

A range of accessories will also be available, with the online configurator offering a look through the range or setting up your bike, on the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website (link).

2024 Triumph Speed 400 Specifications

2024 Triumph Speed 400 Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder Capacity 398.15 cc Bore 89.0 mm Stroke 64.0 mm Compression 12:1 Maximum Power 40 PS / 39.5 bhp (29.4 kW) @ 8,000 rpm Maximum Torque 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless twin-skin header system with stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed Frame Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, bolt-on rear subframe Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 3 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 4 in Tyres Metzeler Sportec M9RR Front Tyre Size 110/70 R17 Rear Tyre Size 150/60 R17 Front Suspension 43 mm upside down Big Piston forks. 140 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 130 mm wheel travel Front Brakes 300 mm fixed disc, four-piston radial caliper, ABS Rear Brakes 230 mm fixed disc, floating caliper, ABS Instruments Analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen Length 2056 mm Width (Handlebars) 795 mm Height (Without Mirrors) 1075 mm Seat Height 790 mm Wheelbase 1377 mm Rake 24.6° Trail 102 mm Wet Weight* 170 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications