Troy Herfoss extends contract with Penrite Honda

Despite suffering significant injuries from a crash in Darwin that has put him on the sidlines in recent months, Troy Herfoss has still been a wanted man of late.

The 34-year-old two-time Australian Superbike Champion and 2015 FX Superbike Champion has experienced all his Superbike success on a Honda Fireblade and he will continue with Penrite Honda for ASBK season 2022, which will mark his ninth consecutive season with Honda.

Troy Herfoss

“It’s great to be staying with Penrite Honda for another season. I am grateful for the continued support and more than anything else, I look forward to going after another Championship!”

Herfoss continues making steps towards his recovery and has not ruled out competing at this year’s final round at The Bend which is scheduled to be held over the first weekend in December.

Penrite Honda Racing Director – Deon Coote

“Troy has proven himself to be the ultimate competitor over the last few seasons we have worked together, so we are very pleased to have him with us for the 2022 season. We are always impressed with his professionalism as an athlete, on and off the track and we’re all looking forward to getting to work as soon as we can.”

Honda Australia, General Manager of Sales, Tony Hinton

“We are proud to have Troy representing Honda, on board the Fireblade again next year in the ASBK. He continues to improve and is exciting to watch with plenty of last lap ‘never give up battles’ so we certainly look forward to the season ahead. We wish Troy and the team all the very best.”

ASBK Superbike Championship Points Standings