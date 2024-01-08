MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Two

We can’t yet talk publicly about the plans Troy Herfoss has to race overseas this season, as the team he has signed for will make an official announcement later this month.

However, we can tell you that this weekend at the second round of the Motul Summer Night Series, hosted by St. George MCC at Sydney Motorsport Park, Herfoss will throw a leg over the DesmoSport Ducati V4 R for the first time during practice.

DesmoSport Ducati Team co-owner Ben Henry, a long-time friend of Herf’s, is putting the current Australian Superbike Champion on the bike in what is a ‘testing role’.

Herfoss has not committed to race the evening program but is open to the idea, depending on how things progress during practice.

DesmoSport Ducati has already confirmed that Broc Pearson will continue with the team for the the seven-round 2024 Australian Superbike Championship.

Nevertheless, where his overseas commitments allow, the pair have not ruled out that their might be opportunities for Herfoss to contest an ASBK round late in the season. However, no commitments or plans have been made, and nothing on that score will be decided until later in the year.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25

Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23

Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28

Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14

Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8

Round 6: One Raceway (Wakefield Park), NSW Oct 4-6

Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10