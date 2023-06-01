2023 Isle of Man TT Results

Qualifying – Thursday

The Isle of Man basked in yet another absolutely stunning day on Thursday for the fourth and penultimate qualifying session got underway for TT 2023.

That triumvirate of Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison again led the way with Hickman topping Thursday by a couple of tenths over Dunlop. Over 37.73 miles the difference only a couple of tenths… Amazing…

Hickman’s 133.797 mph lap just pipping Dunlop’s 133.775 mph while Dean Harrison failed to match his Wednesday pace, the DAO Kawasaki rider lapping at 132.921 mph compared to the 133.514 he set yesterday. Both Dunlop and Harrison also set 132.7 mph laps on their Superstock machines.

Davey Todd another unable to match his Wednesday marker but was still fourth quickest Superbike on Thursday at 1m31.561.

James Hillier started to hit his straps with a 130.195 mph lap on his Superstock bike and 129.210 mph lap on his Superbike.

Josh Brookes made some steps forward today, improving to 129.833 mph. His best lap of the TT course ever was a 131.745 mph lap on the Norton in 2018.

Countryman David Johnson set a 128.392 mph lap on his Honda Superbike and a 127.465 on the Superstock bike on Thursday.

The final Aussie in the field, Rennie Scaysbrook, was again frustrated with machinery problems and failed to complete a lap.

Michael Dunlop was the quickest Supersport punter today on 126.738 mph but Hickman is still top for the week on the back of a 127.206 mph lap on Wednesday on his Triumph.

SuperTwins were not on track today but the Sidecars rounded out the schedule and the Birchall boys went under the Sidecar lap record to top proceedings. A 119.414 mph lap, and from a standing start no less…

The fifth and final day of qualifying is on Friday before the Supersport category kicks off race proceedings on Saturday.

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Thursday

Superbike

Peter Hickman 133.797 mph Michael Dunlop 133.775 mph Dean Harrison 132.291 mph Davey Todd 131.561 mph Josh Brookes 129.833 mph James Hillier 129.210 mph Michael Rutter 128.860 mph Phillip Crowe 128.822 mph John McGuinness 128.724 mph David Johnson 128.392 mph Brian McCormack 126.965 mph Shaun Anderson 126.020 mph Dominic Herbertson 125.862 mph Craig Neve 125.736 mph Stephen Smith 125.555 mph Mike Browne 125.511 mph Michael Evans 125.194 mph Sam West 125.099 mph Julian Trimmer 124.741 mph Raul Torres Martinez 123.984 mph

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Thursday

Superstock

Michael Dunlop 132.728 mph Dean Harrison 132.700 mph Peter Hickman 131.952 mph James Hillier 130.195 mph Mike Browne 129.104 mph John McGuinness 128.821 mph David Johnson 127.465 mph Brian McCormack 126.696 mph Craig Neve 126.097 mph Phillip Crowe 125.956 mph

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Thursday

Supersport

Michael Dunlop 127.557 mph Jamie Coward 124.675 mph James Hind 124.553 mph James Hillier 122.726 Dean Harrison 122.518 mph Craig Neve 122.036 mph Michael Evans 121.826 mph Pierre Yves Bain 121.650 mph Rob Hudson 121.361 mph Joey Thompson 121.086 mph

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Thursday

Sidecar

Birchall/Birchall 119.414 mph Founds/Walmsley 117.587 mph Crowe/Crowe 116.142 mph Reeves/Wilkes 111.841 mph Reeves/Wilkes 111.706 mph Bryan/Hyde 110.878 mph Ramsden/Ramsden 110.863 mph Gibson/Christie 109.795 mph Knight / Hughes 108.218 mph Lambert/Haynes 107.502 mph

Isle Of Man TT 2023 Schedule