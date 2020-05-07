Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. This time around it is Aiden Wagner’s turn to answer the curly ones…

Aiden Wagner

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Aiden Wagner: “Depends on what track, few fighters in the paddock that can fight really well at some different locations and not so good at others. Like to think I trust everyone around me in the Superbike class, but for a fierce fight I have had a good fight with Maxwell, obviously.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

AW: “Whoever I am battling with at that point in time.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

AW: “Glenn Allerton. Got a bit of ginger in him.”

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

AW: “Troy Herfoss, because he seems quite peaceful.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

AW: “Cru Halliday, all day long.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

AW: “Probably, I think Arthur Sissis.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

AW: “Daniel Falzon.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

AW: “Mad Mike, for the most unlikely one.”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

AW: “Wakefield or Winton.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

AW: “Turn 12, Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

AW: “Wakefield Park Turn One, or Turn Three.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

AW: “Wayne Maxwell, up the inside at turn 12 at Phillip Island, again LOL.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

AW: “Cornered snake.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

AW: “Would never ask Kev Marshall, definitely ask Adrian Monti.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

AW: “Street Racing or driving my tractor everywhere on the road.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

AW: “Superbikes and farming.”

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

AW: “Caring. Crazy. Giving.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

AW: “Land to build MX tracks on, or a mini-moto track or something, or more land to keep farming on.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

AW: “My CR250 from 2007.”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

AW: “More farming and soil testing.” (and that is actual soil testing not crashing soil testing, Aiden’s family have a soil testing business for agriculture.)