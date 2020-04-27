Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. This time around we talk to Cru Halliday.

Cru Halliday

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Cru Halliday: “I wouldn’t say dirty, but most aggressive is Troy Herfoss, dirtiest against me personally, probably Daniel Falzon.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

Cru: “That’s a no brainer, Daniel Falzon.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

Cru: “Probably Mat Mladin, he would pack some power out of those cannons.”

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

Cru: “The best looking one.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

Cru: “Brodie Malouf, in the 600 class, he’s a grub.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

Cru: “I’m gonna get punched over this and he’s my team-mate, but I’d have to say Aiden Wagner.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

Cru: “I’m going to have to go with Glenn Allerton.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

Cru: “It’s not Mad Mike, there’s nothing mad about him. I’d have to say Wayne Train.”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

Cru: “Barbagallo.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

Cru: “That’s a hard one… probably the stadium section at Tailem Bend.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

Cru: “Every corner at Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

Cru: “That could be any of the top 10 riders, anyone… Mike Jones, Turn 1, Phillip Island, as I’d like to see the Yamaha go past that dude for once.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

Cru: “Cat, because I’m a pussy.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

Cru: “Probably to be honest, the BMW team, I wouldn’t ask Maxwell.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

Cru: “More than likely speeding.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

Cru: “How To Not Grow Up”

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

Cru: “I can’t swear on this… humble, laid back and loving.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

Cru: “Probably a house, have to be a house, or another lotto ticket.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

Cru: “Probably my 600 from 2018, because it was a championship I won in ASBK.”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

Cru: “Grow old, put some money on the dogs in the TAB, sink some schooners and wear a wife-beater.”