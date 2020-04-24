Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in.

Glenn Allerton is our third rider featured in the series and generally has a great dry sense of humour, but his game was particularly strong when I sat down for a chat with him to get his answers to this edition of Twisted ASBK Interviews. In fact, I wish I had it on video as we had a great laugh while completing the questions.

Glenn Allerton

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Glenn Allerton: “Falzon, cause he’ll just dive bomb me out of nowhere.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

GA: “I’d probably like to punch Falzon for the same reason.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

GA: “One of the backmarkers, on the Suzuki motorcycle, Brendan McIntyre. I wouldn’t fight him.”

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

GA: “That’s a hard one, because most of the boys at the top are interested in the same stuff, cycling and motocross, it’d have to be Herfoss or Halliday for the entertainment value.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

GA: “That would be Lachlan Epis, he was on Tinder all night long swiping right, didn’t matter what it was, he was up for it.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

GA: “It’d have to be Aiden Wagner, but I’m pretty sure she’s getting married. So that sucks.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

GA: “Cru Halliday, wouldn’t be racing if he didn’t look good is one of his quotes, that’s a princess act.”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

GA: “Morgan Park, by far.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

GA: “Stoner Corner, here at Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

GA: “If it was a nuke, it would be the whole track, and the whole of Morgan Park would be great, if there was a crater there, it’s a shit hole, we shouldn’t be there.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

GA: “Wayne Maxwell in the last corner for the win, on the last lap, but that’s already happened though hasn’t it… that caused some controversy.” *laughs*

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

GA: “I would have to say I am like a Tiger, king of the jungle.” *laughs*

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

GA: “I would ask my NextGen Racing Ream, I don’t reckon anyone else would lend me tools.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

GA: “Driving too fast on the streets – like an idiot, which I’ve been in a lot of trouble for before.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

GA: “‘What The Fuck Went Wrong Here’, would be the title.”

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

GA: “Disorganised, ‘body full of metal’, ‘living the dream’. That’s three descriptions.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

GA: “A million is not enough, I need like ten. The first thing I would buy would be a house, pay my house off, that would make me comfortable.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

GA: “It would be my 2008 CBR1000RR for no other reason than it was my first Superbike Championship, that one was pretty special, and I won that one in pretty tough circumstances and I’m proud of that achievement.”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

GA: “Enjoy life, and be fit and healthy, and just make sure my son has a good life ahead, and live with my family.”