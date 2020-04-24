Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’. 

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone. 

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in.

Glenn Allerton is our third rider featured in the series and generally has a great dry sense of humour, but his game was particularly strong when I sat down for a chat with him to get his answers to this edition of Twisted ASBK Interviews. In fact, I wish I had it on video as we had a great laugh while completing the questions. 

Glenn Allerton leading Ben Attard and Brent George in an Australian 250 Production race at Phillip Island back in 2001

Glenn Allerton

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Glenn Allerton: “Falzon, cause he’ll just dive bomb me out of nowhere.”

ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Glenn Allerton straight
Glenn Allerton testing at Wakefield Park – TDJ Image

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

GA: “I’d probably like to punch Falzon for the same reason.”

ASBK Rnd SMP RbMotoLens SBK FP Glenn Allerton
Glenn Allerton with his dad George at SMP last year – Image by Rob Mott

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

GA: “One of the backmarkers, on the Suzuki motorcycle, Brendan McIntyre. I wouldn’t fight him.”

ASBK Champion Glenn Allerton
Glenn Allerton – 2008 Australian Superbike Champion

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

GA: “That’s a hard one, because most of the boys at the top are interested in the same stuff, cycling and motocross, it’d have to be Herfoss or Halliday for the entertainment value.”

ASBK Wakefield Park Test TDJ Glenn Allerton main straight
Glenn Allerton testing at Wakefield Park – TDJ Image

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

GA: “That would be Lachlan Epis, he was on Tinder all night long swiping right, didn’t matter what it was, he was up for it.”

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Glenn Allerton TBG
Glenn Allerton at the Phillip Island ASBK Test in January, 2020 – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

GA: “It’d have to be Aiden Wagner, but I’m pretty sure she’s getting married. So that sucks.”

ASBK TBG ASBK Round Phillip Island Glenn Allerton TBG
Glenn Allerton – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

GA: “Cru Halliday, wouldn’t be racing if he didn’t look good is one of his quotes, that’s a princess act.”

ASBK Champion Glenn Allerton
A younger Glenn Allerton pictured with his championship trophies in 2008

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

GA: “Morgan Park, by far.”

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Race Grid Glenn ALLERTON
Glenn Allerton on the grid – Image by Rob Mott

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

GA: “Stoner Corner, here at Phillip Island.”

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Glenn Allerton TBG
Glenn Allerton at the Phillip Island ASBK Test in January, 2020 – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

GA: “If it was a nuke, it would be the whole track, and the whole of Morgan Park would be great, if there was a crater there, it’s a shit hole, we shouldn’t be there.”

ASBK MorganParkTestDay TDJmedia Glenn Allerton
Allerton is no fan of Morgan Park – TDJ Image

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

GA: “Wayne Maxwell in the last corner for the win, on the last lap, but that’s already happened though hasn’t it… that caused some controversy.” *laughs*

ASBK TBG ASBK Round Phillip Island Glenn Allerton TBG
Glenn Allerton on the grid at SMP last year – TBG Image

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

GA: “I would have to say I am like a Tiger, king of the jungle.” *laughs*

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

GA: “I would ask my NextGen Racing Ream, I don’t reckon anyone else would lend me tools.”

ASBK Rnd SMP RbMotoLens SBK FP Pits Glen Allerton NextGen
NextGen Motorsports BMW S 1000 RR – Image by Rob Mott

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

GA: “Driving too fast on the streets – like an idiot, which I’ve been in a lot of trouble for before.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

GA: “‘What The Fuck Went Wrong Here’, would be the title.”

ASBK MorganParkTestDay TDJmedia Glenn Allerton
Glenn Allerton testing at Morgan Park last year – TDJ Image

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

GA: “Disorganised, ‘body full of metal’, ‘living the dream’. That’s three descriptions.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

GA: “A million is not enough, I need like ten. The first thing I would buy would be a house, pay my house off, that would make me comfortable.”

ASBK Glenn Allerton Jason Ohalloran
Glenn Allerton leads Jason O’Halloran in 2008

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

GA: “It would be my 2008 CBR1000RR for no other reason than it was my first Superbike Championship, that one was pretty special, and I won that one in pretty tough circumstances and I’m proud of that achievement.”

Glenn Allerton won the 2008 Kings of Wanneroo
Glenn Allerton won the 2008 Kings of Wanneroo and the Australian Superbike Championship

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

GA: “Enjoy life, and be fit and healthy, and just make sure my son has a good life ahead, and live with my family.”

ASBK Test Wakefield TDJimagesDay Breede Herfoss Chiodo Waters Allerton
Glenn Allerton with Dale Breede, Troy Herfoss, Mark Chiodo and Josh Waters – TDJ Image

