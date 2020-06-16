Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity, which hopefully will be over soon! We thought it a good idea to roll out this series that I dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. This time around it is Jed Metcher’s turn to answer the curly questions.

Jed Metcher

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Jed Metcher: “I would say everyone has pulled some rough moves in their time but I’m looking forward to seeing Wagner and Maxwell go at it!“

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

JM: “Not Maxwell, he is Siberia champion of the world.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

JM: “Maybe Bryan Staring, he could be a smiling Ninja!“

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

JM: “Glen Scott his green thumb could keep us fed.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

JM: “Ty Lynch.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

JM: “Arthur Sissis.“

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

JM: “Pretty sure Cru Halliday with his fake tans.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

JM: “Wayne MMA Maxwell haha The Wayne Train!“

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

JM: “Winton in the winter.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

JM: “Turn One, Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

JM: “Turn Three, Wakefield Park.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

JM: “Wagner going under Maxwell Turn 12 Phillip Island Round One in 2019, as I reckon there was enough space for one more Hahahah.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

JM: “Praying Mantis.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

JM: “The NextGen lads.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

JM: “Some kind of traffic offence.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

JM: “Lucky to get this far!“

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

JM: “Driven. Mentor. Focussed.“

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

JM: “A Slab.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

JM: “2014 Ducati Panigale FIM STK1000, was the best bike I’ve ridden by far!“

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

JM: “Refrigeration mechanic and race team owner.”