Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. Today we have a twisted chat with Lachlan Epis.

Lachlan Epis

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Lachlan Epis: “Glenn Allerton. We have the most bants so I know if he’s behind me on the last lap he’s sending it. EG Wakefield Park 2019, Turn Two, where I ended up in the dirt.“

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

LE: “Mike Jones. Because he called me a princess.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

LE: “Wayne Maxwell. I saw what he did in 2010.“

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

LE: “Ted Collins. He knows how to build things.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

LE: “Yamaha Factory Boys. They are just a bit desperate.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

LE: “Arthur Sissis.“

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

LE: “Bryan Staring. He never gives me a tow.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

LE: “Mark Chiodo – Crashtastic.”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

LE: “Wakefield Park. Inside a Bermuda Triangle of shit weather.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

LE: “Turn One, Morgan Park.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

LE: “First chicane at Winton would be great.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

LE: “Cru Halliday at turn five at Wakefield Park, if ever, then Marco Melandri around Turn 12 at Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

LE: “Butterfly cause I don’t know WTF is going on.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

LE: “I would ask Ten Collins cause he can build things. I would never ask Daniel Falzon, his hands are even cleaner than mine!”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

LE: “KFC robbery.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

LE: “What the fuck he doing now! YouTube!“

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

LE: “Clumsy, classy, chaotic.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

LE: “Cru Halliday an STD appointment.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

LE: “Top ten World Supersport bike.”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

LE: “Own a street with my friends.”