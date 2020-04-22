Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. We kicked the series off with Mike Jones and now we have a chat with current ASBK Championship points leader Wayne Maxwell.

Wayne Maxwell

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Wayne Maxwell: “Aiden Wagner.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

WM: “I love them all. ” 🙂

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

WM: “No one, I’m not really worried about anyone.”

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

WM: “Herfoss.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

WM: “Halliday.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

WM: “I don’t really know, I’m married with two kids. What about mums?” *laughs*

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

WM: “Cru Halliday.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

WM: “Wild Man Waters.”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

WM: “None, they are all good.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

WM: “Turn 3, Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

WM: “Winton, Turn 2.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

WM: “Herfoss, last corner, last lap at Wakefield.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

WM: “Something that’s soft and cuddly and nice. Teddy bear.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

WM: “I would ask Kev Marshall first.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

WM: “Stolen goods.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

WM: “Punchy”.

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

WM: “Fun, serious, likeable.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

WM: “Ducati V4 R.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

WM: “I’ll tell you at the end of the year.”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

WM: “More motorbikes, try and make a difference to the sport that’s given me so much.”