ASBK 2023
Round One – Phillip Island
Supersport Race Two
A damp track greeted Aussie Supersport competitors for the second and penultimate race of the season opening weekend at Phillip Island.
Harrison Voight had been well and truly peerless in the dry, would the 16-year-old prove equally as dominant in the wet?
Harrison Voight got away well when the lights went out but so did Jack Passfield and Olly Simpson.
Simpson then went down at the exit of Southern Loop then and running off the circuit to avoid him was Jack Passfield, Dallas Skeer and Dan Hughes.
That promoted Ty Lynch to second place but the South Australian then had a big moment on the exit of turn four on that opening lap but he managed to save it and hold on to that second place ahead of Scott Nicholson and Mitch Simpson.
Hayden Nelson also went down on that opening lap while Sean Condon went down early on lap two. Hunter Ford went down at turn ten. Luca Durning then down at turn four.
By the end of the opening lap Voight had a 3.6-second lead over Lynch.
Tom Bramich didn’t look comfortable in the conditions and lost a number of positions over the opening couple of laps before crashing out on lap four.
Harrison Voight then crashed out of the lead early on lap five as the rain started falling heavier again, throwing a huge lead away in the process.
Voight’s demise promoted Ty Lynch into the race lead and what a lead it was, 17-seconds over defending champ John Lytras. Lytras had plenty of company though with Luke Sanders, Mitch Simpson, Scott Nicholson and Noel Mahon all hot on his heels.
Luke Sanders then got the better of Lytras for second place.
Noel Mahon joined the crash club with four laps to run, sliding out at turn four.
Ty Lynch cruised the final lap but still took a massive 13-second victory over Luke Sanders while John Lytras rounded out the podium. Not bad from the fourth row of the grid and good on Ty for keeping a cool head.
Jake Farnsworth fourth well ahead of Mitch Simpson, Ben Baker and Jack Passfield.
It had been a difficult start to the season for Ty Lynch as he struggled for speed during testing but this afternoon’s victory will be a big shot in the arm for him and his team as they look to the long season ahead.
Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|18m51.547
|251
|2
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+12.916
|257
|3
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+15.812
|255
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+18.528
|256
|5
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+29.297
|258
|6
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+30.906
|257
|7
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+36.409
|254
|8
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+40.815
|255
|9
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+48.326
|248
|10
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+51.504
|258
|11
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+56.246
|255
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+56.664
|254
|13
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+57.878
|244
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m19.167
|247
|15
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m23.051
|251
|16
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m57.443
|254
|17
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1 Lap
|248
|DNF
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3 Laps
|244
|DNF
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6 Laps
|254
|DNF
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6 Laps
|258
|DNF
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7 Laps
|241
|DNF
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+8 Laps
|235
|DNF
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+9 Laps
|199
|DNF
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+9 Laps
|205
|ST class
|1
|Cori BOURNE
|Aprilia RS
|/
|224
|2
|Peter NERLICH
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|4 Laps
|217
|3
|Brian BOLSTER
|Suzuki SV
|4 Laps
|213
|4
|Dan HUGHES
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|4 Laps
|209
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|BIke
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|13
|25
|38
|2
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|18
|14
|32
|3
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|9
|20
|29
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|12
|17
|29
|5
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|28
|6
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|26
|7
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|16
|5
|21
|8
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|20
|20
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|14
|6
|20
|10
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|11
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|16
|16
|12
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|6
|10
|16
|13
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|14
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|15
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|2
|13
|15
|16
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|11
|4
|15
|17
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|12
|12
|18
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|3
|9
|12
|19
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|4
|8
|12
|20
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|11
|11
|21
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|22
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1
|7
|8
|23
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|24
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|5
|5
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km