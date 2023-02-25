ASBK 2023

Round One – Phillip Island

Supersport Race Two

A damp track greeted Aussie Supersport competitors for the second and penultimate race of the season opening weekend at Phillip Island.

Harrison Voight had been well and truly peerless in the dry, would the 16-year-old prove equally as dominant in the wet?

Harrison Voight got away well when the lights went out but so did Jack Passfield and Olly Simpson.

Simpson then went down at the exit of Southern Loop then and running off the circuit to avoid him was Jack Passfield, Dallas Skeer and Dan Hughes.

That promoted Ty Lynch to second place but the South Australian then had a big moment on the exit of turn four on that opening lap but he managed to save it and hold on to that second place ahead of Scott Nicholson and Mitch Simpson.

Hayden Nelson also went down on that opening lap while Sean Condon went down early on lap two. Hunter Ford went down at turn ten. Luca Durning then down at turn four.

By the end of the opening lap Voight had a 3.6-second lead over Lynch.

Tom Bramich didn’t look comfortable in the conditions and lost a number of positions over the opening couple of laps before crashing out on lap four.

Harrison Voight then crashed out of the lead early on lap five as the rain started falling heavier again, throwing a huge lead away in the process.

Voight’s demise promoted Ty Lynch into the race lead and what a lead it was, 17-seconds over defending champ John Lytras. Lytras had plenty of company though with Luke Sanders, Mitch Simpson, Scott Nicholson and Noel Mahon all hot on his heels.

Luke Sanders then got the better of Lytras for second place.

Noel Mahon joined the crash club with four laps to run, sliding out at turn four.

Ty Lynch cruised the final lap but still took a massive 13-second victory over Luke Sanders while John Lytras rounded out the podium. Not bad from the fourth row of the grid and good on Ty for keeping a cool head.

Jake Farnsworth fourth well ahead of Mitch Simpson, Ben Baker and Jack Passfield.

It had been a difficult start to the season for Ty Lynch as he struggled for speed during testing but this afternoon’s victory will be a big shot in the arm for him and his team as they look to the long season ahead.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 18m51.547 251 2 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +12.916 257 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.812 255 4 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +18.528 256 5 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +29.297 258 6 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.906 257 7 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +36.409 254 8 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +40.815 255 9 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +48.326 248 10 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +51.504 258 11 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +56.246 255 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +56.664 254 13 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +57.878 244 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m19.167 247 15 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m23.051 251 16 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m57.443 254 17 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 248 DNF Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3 Laps 244 DNF Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps 254 DNF Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps 258 DNF Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +7 Laps 241 DNF Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6R +8 Laps 235 DNF Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +9 Laps 199 DNF Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +9 Laps 205 ST class 1 Cori BOURNE Aprilia RS / 224 2 Peter NERLICH Yamaha YZF-R7 4 Laps 217 3 Brian BOLSTER Suzuki SV 4 Laps 213 4 Dan HUGHES Yamaha YZF-R7 4 Laps 209

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider BIke Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 13 25 38 2 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 18 14 32 3 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 9 20 29 4 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 12 17 29 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha 10 18 28 6 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 1 25 26 7 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 16 5 21 8 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 20 20 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 14 6 20 10 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 17 17 11 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 16 16 12 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 6 10 16 13 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 15 15 14 Ben BAKER Yamaha 15 15 15 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 2 13 15 16 Sean CONDON Yamaha 11 4 15 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 12 12 18 Jack FAVELLE Honda 3 9 12 19 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 4 8 12 20 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 11 11 21 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 8 8 22 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1 7 8 23 Luca DURNING Yamaha 7 7 24 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 5 5

