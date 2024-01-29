2024 GASGAS RC16

Only days away from the first official 2024 pre-season tests getting underway in Malaysia, GASGAS overnight officially launched their campaign and presented the latest RC16.

2022 Moto2 World Champion and 2023 MotoGP Rookie of the Year Augusto Fernandez will tackle his sophomore attempt at the premier class with the GASGAS RC16 and will be aiming to better a ‘PB’ race result of 4th from 2023 as well as enter the top ten of the championship standings.

Augusto Fernandez

“Everything was new and there was a lot to learn last year but there were points towards the end of the season where I felt fast and like I had the speed. I felt comfortable riding the bike but as a rookie you had to be very patient and trust the process. When I finished 2023 I analyzed the season and saw I had made the steps I needed to take. I am looking forward to this year because I now have the references of each track with the GASGAS RC16 and I know on Fridays we need to put a lot of input because it can decide much of the weekend. I’m super-proud to be partnering with Red Bull, and to have them on the bike. It’s a dream and we have everything we need to perform. It’s in our hands so let’s go for it.”

The 26-year-old is, of course, joined by fellow Spaniard and reigning Moto2 Champ Pedro Acosta. The 19-year-old already has Moto3 and Moto2 titles in just three years of GP competition and comes to the MotoGP fray with deserved hype and expectation. 2024 will be his first taste of the demands and technical complexities of MotoGP and the initial step of what could be a truly spectacular career.

Pedro Acosta

“If I think about my career and journey so far then it is quite nice! Nice to say I had the opportunity to ride for a factory team in my first season, nice to say I won two titles in three years, it is nice to say I come into a factory team for the first season in MotoGP. But it is also quite tough to play with the pressure, to play with the comments. I don’t want to think about results at the moment. I just have one day on the bike, and it is not the time to talk about results or targets because it is not realistic. I will try to enjoy the Malaysia test and try to get as much experience as I can to try and be competitive at the beginning of the season but during that we also need to take race experience to grow step-by-step.”

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 is again led by Nicolas Goyon, for the second season in a row, and with excellent back up from the likes of Pol Espargaro in a test rider and supporting role and the team’s loyal band of partners and suppliers.

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team Manager

“In 2023 we had a lot of changes. We had this new Sprint format, and the new team structure but this means we are set and ready for the coming season. Augusto was strong for his rookie season. Of course, we all expect him to improve for 2024.He is very calm! He always takes some time to think about what has happened on the track and then to explain the technique and his feelings. This is something super-important for the team to develop and set-up the bike. Pedro is a great talent but my message for the fans would be ‘be patient’. You know, it is not so easy for a rookie to perform. It is complicated now with ride-height devices and a lot of electronics. The format of the weekend is also complicated and something to learn. Let’s give him time. For me, the 2024 Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 line-up will be even closer to the fans. Both riders are young, and we know this is the main target for GASGAS, to connect and excite all those that watch MotoGP.”

Hervé Poncharal – Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team Principal

“One of the very exciting things that has happened this winter is the return of Red Bull with Tech3, and we are extremely happy to have them again featuring on our MotoGP bike. This season will be more exciting than ever, with a very competitive grid: riders and technical packages are so close to each other, so I truly believe that we are set for an amazing show. Augusto Fernandez learnt a lot last year, and he is ready to perform and fight for top positions. One of the most exciting prospects that MotoGP™ has known in recent years, Pedro Acosta, will line up for us. His first day at the Valencia test gave us the insurance that he has everything to have a brilliant rookie season, and we are looking forward to heading to Sepang to kick things off!”

Pit Beirer – GASGAS Motorsport Director

“2023 was a very intense year for our first season with GASGAS on the grid but Augusto came in with a great approach – he is super-positive and a fighter – and gave us a highlight in Le Mans with his 4th position. I feel the team adapted really well over the whole season and I’m looking forward to seeing what Augusto can do in his second go. With Pedro I think the whole paddock and community agrees that there is a diamond coming up in this sport. He is a very special rider, a unique rider who has already broken so many records at a young age.Pedro will make us better and stronger for the future, so we are happy to have him. I feel GASGAS is a very dynamic brand, and looking to the team spirit with these two fantastic athletes it is definitely the one to watch out for in ’24.”

Hubert Trunkenpolz – Member of the Board, Pierer Mobility AG

“One of the reasons why we went with GASGAS into MotoGP was to create brand awareness and it worked perfectly. MotoGP is, by far, the biggest and most successful platform because the media value and the public attendance is immense and we are absolutely happy we made that move. We now have a very exciting combination of Augusto and Pedro and a motorcycle that has proven it is ready for trophies. We know it will be a long season and the Sprints have been challenging: the really positive thing is that the fans really appreciate [the Sprints], the action on Saturday, and frankly speaking I also like it. At the end of the day the guys are racers. It’s great to have Red Bull onboard this year and I think the 2024 livery looks fantastic.”

The 2024 MotoGP season gets underway with round one at Lusail International Circuit on the weekend of March 10. The season opener under lights will be the first of a scheduled 22 rounds and 44 races (2024 will be the second term of the Saturday Sprint format). Although there are murmurs that the Argentinean round may be cancelled.

2024 Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 MotoGP Gallery