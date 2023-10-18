2024 KTM Sportminicycles

KTM’s Sportminicycle range will now be even more closely related to the full-sized KTM motocross machines for 2024, with both the 50 SX and 65 SX updated and a 50 SX Factory Edition on the way.

The 2024 KTM 50 SX has been developed to be as close to a scaled-down version of a full-size KTM SX machine as possible, with consideration given to young riders and their body proportions.

The development of the 2024 KTM 65 SX was also done in close co-operation with a number of international test riders, who have been successfully racing and testing the different development stages over the last two years.

With top-level handling and performance critical for mini-cross, both the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 2024 KTM 65 SX are built around a new steel frame with a lightweight polyamide glass fiber reinforced steel two-piece subframe.

This new frame allows for adjustability to cater to different rider heights. Suspension, handlebar position, bodywork, and sub-frame are now height adjustable to match the growing needs of young riders.

Seat height is adjustable between 634-683 mm for the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 730-760 mm for the 2024 KTM 65 SX.

Both mini-crossers feature 35 mm USD WP XACT AER forks. On the rear, is an all-new fully adjustable WP XACT monoshock.

For model year 2024, the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition will also find its way onto the racetrack, boasting a brace of top-shelf high-performance components over and above the standard 2024 KTM 50 SX spec sheet.

The 2024 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition is wrapped in a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing inspired graphics kit, with an orange, high grip diamante KTM Factory Seat. Performance is also upped thanks to a full FMF exhaust system and Iridium BRISK FE-specific spark plug.

The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range will be available in authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from February 2024 onwards, stay tuned for pricing, or keep an eye on the KTM website – KTM.com or at your nearest authorised KTM dealer.