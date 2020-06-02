Vespa Sprint Racing Sixties

I might not love the styling of all the motorcycles that come out of the Piaggio Group’s suite of brands that include Aprilia and Moto Guzzi but I have got to say they do a brilliant job of marrying the past and present across their Vespa scooter range.

These latest editions of their four-stroke 155 cc and 278 cc scooters actually call on the style of racing liveries generally seen on racing cars of the 1960s and it works really well in these new ‘Sprint Racing Sixties’ models.

The new green-yellow and white-red colour schemes look great and the models are priced at $7690 (+ORC) for the 150, or $11,190 (+ORC) for the GTS 300 and are arriving in Australian dealerships this month.

The three-valve 150 makes 13 horsepower and 12.8 Nm of torque from its air-cooled single while the four-valve 300 musters 23.5 horsepower and 26 Nm of torque from its water-cooled mill.

Both run on gold coloured 12-inch rims but the 300 runs slightly wider tyres than its smaller sibling. The rubber is tubeless at both ends.

The 300 also runs larger brakes and its 8.5-litre fuel tank is 1.5-litres larger than that found on the 150.

In addition to the new colour scheme, a brand-new seat and matte black details, give a further point of differentiation to the two series of special edition models along with a new seat complete with artisan-style stitching reminiscent. More differentiation from other Vespa models includes a matte black finish of the passenger grab handle and footrests, the front and rear light setting, the silencer cover, the rear-view mirrors, the onboard instrument cluster base and shield trim, as well as the crest on the front mudguard of the Vespa GTS Super “Racing Sixties”.

Vespa Sprint Racing Sixties Specifications