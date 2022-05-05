Vespa Sprint S

The Vespa Sprint S with TFT screen now takes connectivity features to a new level for the scooter brand, in an exclusive Bronzo Antico colour and boasting a new saddle design plus 150 cc iGet engine.

The Italian Vespa Design Center has created the exclusive colour combination with contrasting and mirrored element to create two different outfits to match while retaining Vespa’s Italian DNA.

The Bronzo Antico steel body is enhanced by the contrasting black finishing, while the Nero Opaco with bronze finishing offers an alternative option. The diamond-shaped saddle design joins the enhanced connectivity of the VESPA MIA system.

The matt black (on bronze body) and bronze (on black body) are also the latest addition to Vespa’s rims collection, with 12-inch aluminium alloys.

LED lighting is run for the headlight and tail-light, boosts active safety.

Vespa Sprint S is powered by modern single-cylinder four-stroke 150cc iGet engine, air-cooled and equipped with electronic injection and three-valve distribution.

The control unit contains a barometric sensor, which ensures always optimum combustion under all conditions and at all altitudes. The engines are environmentally friendly with extremely low fuel consumption.

The VESPA MIA connectivity system allows you to connect your smartphone to the on-board electronic system of the Vespa Sprint S via Bluetooth.

VESPA MIA and the new Vespa App are specifically designed to connect iOS or Android devices. Once a smartphone is connected to the Vespa Sprint S – associating the phone via the dedicated Vespa App (available for download in the App Store or Google Play) – the TFT display will display all notifications regarding incoming calls and messages. The system also allows for the management of calls, thanks to the intuitive joystick conveniently located on the left-hand switchblock.

The app is also a source of useful information regarding vehicle status, riding parameters and travel statistics, which can be viewed via the Vespa App.