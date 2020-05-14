MotoGP riders back on track

Some MotoGP World Championship riders resident in Andorra have resumed their training today, Wednesday, around the tight and twisty layout of the Circuit Andorra Pas de la Casa.

A damp circuit greeted riders in the morning but the track dried in the afternoon which allowed riders to begin to sharpen their senses and skills surrounded by snow-capped mountains high up in the Pyrenees mountains, near the French border.

Australian’s Jack Miller and youngster Billy van Eerde also base themselves in Andorra during the race season and spend plenty of time on Circuit Andorra Pas de la Casa but the duo are still in Australia at this time.

The session featured MotoGP riders such as Tito Rabat, Fabio Quartararo, Álex Rins, Aleix and Pol Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, who will continue to prepare for what will be an unusual start to the World Championship over the coming weeks.