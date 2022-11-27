ASBK 2022

The Bend Finale – Supersport Race Two

The 2022 Australian Supersport Championship came down to the wire on Sunday afternoon at The Bend.

Harrison Voight launched perfectly from pole to lead but got really untidy into turn one, somehow he gathered it up and hung on to the race lead. Talk about go hard from the start!

Dallas Skeer was fourth early on but got the better of Tom Bramich late on lap one to move up to third place but that pair had already fell behind second placed Ty Lynch. As for Voight, he led by 1.2-seconds at the end of lap one, a 1m59.476 from a standing start.

Archie McDonald started closing on Bramich and Skeer on lap two and Scott Nicholson was looking to come along for that ride. Championship leader John Lytras was tenth early on but a couple of laps in moved past Jack Passfield and Tom Drane to move up to eighth.

Skeer eventually managed to stretch away from his pursuers and make that third place look very safe indeeed. Up front Voight continue to run his own race while Lynch tried to keep him in sight. Championship leader John Lytras was running eighth and had one hand on the trophy while running in a group of four riders.

Harrison Voight the clear victor over Ty Lynch with Dallas Skeer ending his season on a high note with his best results of the season achieved today at The Bend.

Archie McDonald and Scott Nicholson touched fairings on the final lap as they battled hard over fourth place but McDonald had to pull out of an inside move which gave Nicholson the breathing room to hold onto that fourth position.

Crossing the line in ninth place though was our new 2022 Australian Supersport Champion, John Lytras.

The emotion coming out in parc fermé amongst his pit crew. Lytras recently celebrated his 18th birthday and gets to continue those celebrations with his first road race championship title.

Lytras can add the Aussie Supersport Championship to the five dirt track championship and three supermoto championships he already had under his young belt.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 17m30.838 257 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.176 254 3 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +9.958 260 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +12.999 267 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.265 262 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.953 264 7 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +24.085 269 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +24.502 262 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +24.782 265 10 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +24.922 269 11 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +27.764 263 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +30.957 258 13 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +37.491 251 14 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +37.775 257 15 Cody WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R6 +39.663 260 16 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +57.790 254 17 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R6 +58.353 250 18 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m00.765 254 19 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m14.392 258 DNF Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 7 Laps 252

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

(Final)