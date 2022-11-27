ASBK 2022
The Bend Finale – Supersport Race Two
The 2022 Australian Supersport Championship came down to the wire on Sunday afternoon at The Bend.
Harrison Voight launched perfectly from pole to lead but got really untidy into turn one, somehow he gathered it up and hung on to the race lead. Talk about go hard from the start!
Dallas Skeer was fourth early on but got the better of Tom Bramich late on lap one to move up to third place but that pair had already fell behind second placed Ty Lynch. As for Voight, he led by 1.2-seconds at the end of lap one, a 1m59.476 from a standing start.
Archie McDonald started closing on Bramich and Skeer on lap two and Scott Nicholson was looking to come along for that ride. Championship leader John Lytras was tenth early on but a couple of laps in moved past Jack Passfield and Tom Drane to move up to eighth.
Skeer eventually managed to stretch away from his pursuers and make that third place look very safe indeeed. Up front Voight continue to run his own race while Lynch tried to keep him in sight. Championship leader John Lytras was running eighth and had one hand on the trophy while running in a group of four riders.
Harrison Voight the clear victor over Ty Lynch with Dallas Skeer ending his season on a high note with his best results of the season achieved today at The Bend.
Archie McDonald and Scott Nicholson touched fairings on the final lap as they battled hard over fourth place but McDonald had to pull out of an inside move which gave Nicholson the breathing room to hold onto that fourth position.
Crossing the line in ninth place though was our new 2022 Australian Supersport Champion, John Lytras.
The emotion coming out in parc fermé amongst his pit crew. Lytras recently celebrated his 18th birthday and gets to continue those celebrations with his first road race championship title.
Lytras can add the Aussie Supersport Championship to the five dirt track championship and three supermoto championships he already had under his young belt.
Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|17m30.838
|257
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6.176
|254
|3
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+9.958
|260
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+12.999
|267
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.265
|262
|6
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+17.953
|264
|7
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+24.085
|269
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+24.502
|262
|9
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+24.782
|265
|10
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+24.922
|269
|11
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+27.764
|263
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+30.957
|258
|13
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+37.491
|251
|14
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+37.775
|257
|15
|Cody WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+39.663
|260
|16
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+57.790
|254
|17
|Bronson PICKETT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+58.353
|250
|18
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m00.765
|254
|19
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m14.392
|258
|DNF
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|7 Laps
|252
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
(Final)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R2
|R2
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|14
|12
|223.5
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|18
|20
|209
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|16
|15
|201
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|187.5
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|13
|11
|164.5
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|12
|10
|158
|7
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|10
|13
|109
|8
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|7
|8
|99.5
|9
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|97
|10
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
|3
|76
|11
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|12
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|20
|18
|71.5
|13
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|1
|2
|61
|14
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|6
|7
|58
|15
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|11
|14
|57.5
|16
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|25
|51
|17
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|18
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|51
|19
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|51
|20
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|44.5
|21
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|9
|9
|44.5
|22
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|41
|23
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|24
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|25
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|15
|16
|31
|26
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|27
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|28
|Cody WYMAN
|Yamaha
|8
|6
|14
|29
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|30
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
|31
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|2
|5
|7
|32
|Bronson PICKETT
|Yamaha
|3
|4
|7
|33
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|4
|4