Wakefield Park ASBK 2022

Flag marshals needed!

The Australian Superbike Championship is coming to Wakefield Park over the April 22-24 weekend, arguably the best spectating circuit in the country, and they are taking expressions of interest for volunteer track marshal positions.

This role will suit individuals who can think on their feet, react quickly to changing circumstances and are reasonably fit. Age is not a barrier, they have trackies who are 1,8 and others well on the other side of 60. No previous track marshal experience is required.

You would be part of a team to pick up or collect a crashed bike and move it to safety, often while there are bikes still racing. At the end of the session you may be required to assist the medical team and or the recovery team, as well as to clean any debris or oil from the track.

There isn’t any other role that gets you this close and hands on with the racing action, without actually racing a bike yourself, and you get to work with a great bunch of people.

Ideally they are looking for volunteers for attendance for all three-days if possible – Friday included – but are understanding if you can only attend Saturday and/or Sunday.

If you want more information, contact the chief marshal at chief_marshals@hotmail.com, or to sign up go to Motorcycling Australia sign on at https://ma.rosterfy.co/login

ASBK 2022 Round Three

Wakefield Park Schedule